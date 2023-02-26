MMA Twitter Reacts To Brendan Allen Submitting Andre Muniz At UFC Fight Night 220

Brendan Allen announced himself as one to watch in the middleweight division with a submission win over Andre Muniz at UFC Fight Night 220 this evening.
Following the cancelation of the original main event between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann, Allen and Muniz stepped up to headline the event. And fans weren’t disappointed with the dominate performance by Allen, who earned his fourth consecutive UFC win by beating submission specialist Muniz at his own game.
The fight started swimmingly for Allen, who wobbled Muniz early in round one with a stinging combo. In round two, the 27-year-old reversed a Muniz takedown to end up on top and smother the Brazilian for an extended period. Then in the final round, Allen landed a huge takedown, took Muniz’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke.
The submission win is Allen’s third in four fights and continues the rich vein of form that saw him remain undefeated in 2022. He also became the first to defeat Muniz since the Brazilian made his UFC debut via the Contender Series six fights ago.
Catch the highlights of the main event below.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Brendan Allen Submitting Andre Muniz
Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Brendan Allen’s victory over Andre Muniz at UFC Fight Night 220.
Who do you think Brendan Allen should face next?