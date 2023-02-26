MMA Twitter Reacts To Brendan Allen Submitting Andre Muniz At UFC Fight Night 220

Brendan Allen announced himself as one to watch in the middleweight division with a submission win over Andre Muniz at UFC Fight Night 220 this evening.

Following the cancelation of the original main event between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann, Allen and Muniz stepped up to headline the event. And fans weren’t disappointed with the dominate performance by Allen, who earned his fourth consecutive UFC win by beating submission specialist Muniz at his own game.

The fight started swimmingly for Allen, who wobbled Muniz early in round one with a stinging combo. In round two, the 27-year-old reversed a Muniz takedown to end up on top and smother the Brazilian for an extended period. Then in the final round, Allen landed a huge takedown, took Muniz’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke.

The submission win is Allen’s third in four fights and continues the rich vein of form that saw him remain undefeated in 2022. He also became the first to defeat Muniz since the Brazilian made his UFC debut via the Contender Series six fights ago.

Catch the highlights of the main event below.

BRENDAN ALLEN GETS THE SUB OVER ANDRE MUNIZ 😲 #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/YBKJXM7eeg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

MMA Twitter Reacts To Brendan Allen Submitting Andre Muniz

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Brendan Allen’s victory over Andre Muniz at UFC Fight Night 220.

Imoressive finish for @BrendanAllenMMA congrats buddy. — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 26, 2023

All these backpacks in the game! Slick RNC after a HUGE slam from Allen, over a BJJ black belt. Very impressive work! #UFCVegas70 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

Wow. Who has Brendan Allen’s subbing Andre Muniz in the 3rd?! Gigantic. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 26, 2023

Let’s go my g @BrendanAllenMMA way to put the cherry on top!!!#MEBA — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 26, 2023

Just like that 💪🏾 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Future champ this kid is good everywhere — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 26, 2023

Those who know know how good @BrendanAllenMMA is and can be on his best night. And no one believes in him more than him. Dude is a real problem, fun to watch. And now has the ranking to chase even bigger fights. Congrats, B.A.! 🤫 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) February 26, 2023

Allen by submission was +900 as he secures the tap against the submission specialist in Muniz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 26, 2023

Wow. Brendan fucking Allen subs Muniz. That is impressive as hell — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 26, 2023

Allen now with 9 UFC wins, 2nd most for a DWCS vet.#UFCVegas70 https://t.co/OE1umTAYiE — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 26, 2023

Brendan Allen really cooked Muniz and finished him off with half a minute left. Impressive. — kevjitsu 🥋 (@kevjitsu) February 26, 2023

Wow. Allen has always been fantastic on the ground, but considering Muniz was able to sub Jacare, which was insane, I didn't see that RNC coming.



Huge finish for Brendan! #UFCVegas70 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) February 26, 2023

Brendan Allen just dog walked Andre Muniz. PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME #UFCVegas70 — Jon Kelly (@JonKellyDFS) February 26, 2023

Brendan Allen submitting Andre Muniz is a big flex. Welcome to the top 15 #UFCVegas70 — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) February 26, 2023

Brendan Allen taps out Andre Muniz with a rear-naked choke in the third round at #UFCVegas70



This is what Brendan told me prior to the fight:



:He has a couple of tricky moves that he does but overall I think my jiu-jitsu is just as good if not better, especially in this sport" — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 26, 2023

Wow! Hell of a night for Brendan Allen. Did not have him outgrappling Andre Muniz on my bingo card. Sneaky good résumé for him now — 9-2 in UFC, only losses to Curtis and Strickland. #UFCVegas70 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 26, 2023

Allen submits Muniz. Wow. Didn't see that coming…#UFCVegas70 — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 (@iHeartGeorgius1) February 26, 2023

Brendan Allen landed 42 of his 102 significant strike attempts, finished his only takedown attempt and ultimately submitted Andre Muniz with a rear-naked choke in the third round #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/KPIrZyCmNZ — Richard Mann (@RichardAMann) February 26, 2023

