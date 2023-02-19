Erin Blanchfield Calls For Title Shot, MMA Twitter Reacts

Erin Blanchfield scored the biggest victory of her career when she submitted former champion Jéssica Andrade in the main event of UFC Fight Night 219 and promptly called for a flyweight title shot.

“Cold Blooded” was originally supposed to meet former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night 219, but a short-notice change resulted in her receiving an arguably bigger opportunity when she was matched up with Andrade.

The Brazilian’s aggressive striking style was on full display in her last win over Lauren Murphy, and many fans wondered how that might match up with Blanchfield’s grappling skills.

The 23-year-old ended up showing little concern for Andrade’s power in the opening round of their fight, which saw “Cold Blooded” consistently tag the former champion with right hands even as huge counter shots came back her way.

Blanchfield was unable to get things to the canvas in the first round, but she quickly capitalized on Andrade’s aggression in the second round to get into top position. Things didn’t last very long once the fight did hit the mat, as the 23-year-old got on the Brazilian’s back and quickly secured a rear naked choke that extended her undefeated record in the UFC.

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL 😤@Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

MMA Twitter Reacts To Blanchfield’s Win

Blanchfield had already established herself as someone worth watching in the UFC’s women’s flyweight divison, and her win over Andrade caused some significant buzz online.

WOW



Erin fucking Blanchfield — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 19, 2023

Blanchfield has a chance of becoming the youngest female UFC champion in history. Rose Namajunas is the current record holder at 25 years, 4 months and 6 days.



Blanchfield is currently 23 years, 9 months and 14 days old. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 19, 2023

Erin Blanchfield is the real deal. What a performance against Jessica Andrade. One critical mistake and it was over. #UFCVegas69 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) February 19, 2023

Title shot. Cold-blooded. Congrats, Erin Blanchfield! Whoa. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) February 19, 2023

Erin Blanchfield becomes the first flyweight not named Shevchenko to defeat Jessica Andrade. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 19, 2023

Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade via rear naked choke in the second round. Wowwwww. Blanchfield is must see TV. That's incredible. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 19, 2023

Wow. Amazing win for Erin Blanchfield. Holy smokes. #UFCVegas69 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) February 19, 2023

ERIN BLANCHFIELD!! With the 2nd RD submission! #UFCVegas69 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 19, 2023

I told you!!!!! I Told You!!!! Erin F*cking Blanchfield #UFCVegas69 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 19, 2023

Erin F'ing Blanchfield! Give her a title shot next, nothing else makes sense. #UFCVegas69 — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) February 19, 2023

