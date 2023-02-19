Erin Blanchfield Calls For Title Shot, MMA Twitter Reacts

Erin Blanchfield scored the biggest victory of her career when she submitted former champion Jéssica Andrade in the main event of UFC Fight Night 219 and promptly called for a flyweight title shot.
“Cold Blooded” was originally supposed to meet former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night 219, but a short-notice change resulted in her receiving an arguably bigger opportunity when she was matched up with Andrade.
The Brazilian’s aggressive striking style was on full display in her last win over Lauren Murphy, and many fans wondered how that might match up with Blanchfield’s grappling skills.
The 23-year-old ended up showing little concern for Andrade’s power in the opening round of their fight, which saw “Cold Blooded” consistently tag the former champion with right hands even as huge counter shots came back her way.
Blanchfield was unable to get things to the canvas in the first round, but she quickly capitalized on Andrade’s aggression in the second round to get into top position. Things didn’t last very long once the fight did hit the mat, as the 23-year-old got on the Brazilian’s back and quickly secured a rear naked choke that extended her undefeated record in the UFC.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Blanchfield’s Win
Blanchfield had already established herself as someone worth watching in the UFC’s women’s flyweight divison, and her win over Andrade caused some significant buzz online.
