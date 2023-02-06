Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., Plus Belfort, Aldo, & More Announced For Gamebred Boxing 4

Jorge Masvidal‘s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1st will feature a main event between Anthony Pettis and Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr.

Masvidal announced the booking during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

Pettis will make his professional boxing debut after a long, successful tenure in MMA. He’s still signed to the PFL and is expected to return to the league for the 2023 season, although nothing has been formally announced.

Pettis has had an up-and-down run since parting ways with the UFC in 2020. He’s lost four of his five PFL fights, including a unanimous decision defeat to Stevie Ray in last year’s postseason.

Pettis will face a boxing legend in the 54-year-old Jones. He returned in 2020 in an exhibition against fellow legend Mike Tyson, with the fight resulting in a split draw.

Jones is regarded as one of the top boxers in history with a 66-9 professional record. He won titles at multiple weight classes and earned wins over the likes of Antonio Tarver, Félix Trinidad, and others.

Gamebred Boxing 4 Features Returns Of José Aldo, Vitor Belfort, Others

The Pettis/Jones main event isn’t the only fight to keep an eye on at Gamebred Boxing 4. Former UFC champions José Aldo and Vitor Belfort will also compete in professional fights.

Aldo will face former UFC foe Jeremy Stephens on the card. He’ll make his professional boxing debut on February 10th in Brazil against Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano.

Belfort will face former UFC fighter Jacare Souza at the event. The two faced off at UFC 198, with Souza taking home the first-round TKO victory.

Gamebred Boxing 4 will feature the combat sports return of Paul Daley, who retired from MMA after a win at Bellator 281 last May. He’ll battle Anthony Taylor at an undisclosed weight.

You can check out the up-to-date lineup for Gamebred Boxing 4 below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Vitor Belfort vs. Jacare Souza

José Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor

Devin Cushing vs. Damian Marciano

Dillon Klecker vs. Josh Burns

