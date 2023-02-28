Anthony Smith Compares Jake Paul’s “Aura” To Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, & Georges St-Pierre

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith believes that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul shares an attribute with a number of mixed martial arts legends.

Paul has risen to prominence in combat sports across recent years courtesy of a once-unlikely venture into the squared circle. “The Problem Child” forged an undefeated run in the ring that culminated this past weekend in Saudi Arabia.

At the Diriyah Arena, Paul faced a recognized professional boxer for the first time in his career, having previously defeated MMA veterans Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

The 26-year-old Cleveland native threw down with British pugilist Tommy Fury, with the pair finally settling their differences after two failed attempts at meeting in 2021 and 2022. In the end, it was “TNT” who emerged victorious, earning the nod on two of the three judges’ scorecards following eight rounds of action.

Prior to the contest, a lot was made about the pressure facing Fury on fight night. In addition to maintaining his own undefeated record in the sport, the former Love Island star was told in no uncertain terms by father John Fury and half-brother Tyson Fury that anything but a win would mark the end of his boxing career.

And while the Manchester native has received credit for having his hand raised in spite of that extra baggage, one prominent UFC contender believes that Fury also had to contend with another factor — the “aura” of Paul.

Smith Names Attribute Paul Shares With UFC Greats

During a recent episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, #5-ranked UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith provided his take on Sunday’s much-awaited showdown between former Disney star Paul and English pro Fury.

While Fury ultimately exited the ring with another victory on his record, his performance perhaps wasn’t as convincing as many expected given Paul’s limited boxing credentials.

“Lionheart” seemingly sought to explain that by noting the “aura” Paul brings with him when he steps in-between the ropes. Smith, a one-time title challenger in MMA’s premier promotion, likened it to that of UFC legends Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

“I think that Jake Paul has that effect where he can really change the course of the fight just by his aura,” Smith said. “I think Anderson Silva had (that). The Anderson Silva effect, the Jon Jones effect, the Georges St-Pierre effect, you know what I mean? I think they all had it, and I think he has that a little bit… He’s just such a different creature in this sport, and you could tell that Tommy was feeling it a little bit.”

Although he fell to his first defeat as a pro boxer in Saudi Arabia, the card’s headlining match didn’t pass by without some success for Paul. In the eighth round, “The Problem Child” even recorded the sole knockdown of the fight, sitting Fury down with a stiff jab.

It remains to be seen whether the “aura” identified by Smith will remain in Paul’s future bouts, the next of which appears likely to come in the form of a rematch against Fury.

Post-fight, the online star expressed an interest in activating the rematch clause in his contract, something that was welcomed by “TNT.”

