Ariel Helwani Highlights Irony Of Poirier/Chandler’s Post-UFC 281 Statuses

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has compared the positions that UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler find themselves in following their fight last November.

On the UFC 281 main card, Poirier returned to action for his first fight since falling short of the 155-pound throne for the second time. Having previously been defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov after achieving interim championship glory, “The Diamond” failed to usurp Charles Oliveira in December 2021.

But while he appeared disheartened and demotivated in the days and weeks after, the Louisianan star returned in some fashion three months ago, submitting fellow former title challenger Chandler in the third round of a memorable clash at Madison Square Garden.

With the win, Poirier maintained his place as the #2-ranked contender in the lightweight division, and ensured his only defeats since 2016 are his pair of failed bids for the undisputed gold.

Despite that, “The Diamond” finds himself in a period of uncertainty, while his previous fallen opponent gets set for a lucrative opportunity.

Helwani: ‘There’s Nothing For Poirier’

During an episode of The MMA Hour, host Helwani was asked about the future of Poirier, who remains without an opponent and without many appropriate options after his latest standout performance inside the Octagon.

That situation is a far cry from the one Chandler is currently in. Despite falling to defeat last time out, the former three-time Bellator champ is filming for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, which he is coaching opposite former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor before fighting the Irishman later this year.

When discussing the situation towards the top of the lightweight ladder, Helwani pointed out the irony in Poirier and Chandler’s fortunes given the result of their fight.

“I was just talking to Mr. Dustin Poirier recently… (We both) agreed on the fact that there is nothing for him right now. How is this possible?” Helwani said. “This is a bit of a by-product of his longevity, but just look at the rankings. Charles, Dustin, (Justin) Gaethje (he) fought, Beneil (Dariush) looks like he’s booked, Chandler, Conor, (Rafael) Fiziev booked against Gaethje, (Mateusz) Gamrot just got booked — also they’re ATT brothers — (Arman) Tsarukyan, RDA (Rafael dos Anjos), Jalin Turner has a fight, (Dan) Hooker’s injured, and then we’re trying to get to the bottom of the division.

“There’s no obvious thing. 170 they’re a little big. I don’t know what he’s going to do. It actually makes more sense, if you ask me, to do Beneil versus Dustin than Beneil versus Charles,” Helwani continued. “It’s a funny world where he beats Michael Chandler at MSG, Chandler gets the big prize, the Conor fight, and The Ultimate Fighter, and Dustin’s just wondering, ‘What’d you got?'”

Having rebounded from his difficult setback against “Do Bronx,” Poirier appears to have regained his hunger. Now perhaps one win way from a third chance at achieving UFC glory, “The Diamond” is looking to make another statement when he does find a willing and available dance partner.

When I get back in there it's gonna be something nasty again, I promise you! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 12, 2023

What do you think should be next for Dustin Poirier?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.