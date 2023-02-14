Ariel Helwani: ‘Islam Makhachev Is Not At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Level’

Prominent mixed martial arts reporter Ariel Helwani feels confident in saying that Islam Makhachev is not as good as his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When Khabib vacated the lightweight title in 2021 following his third and final successful defense opposite Justin Gaethje in the year prior, the Dagestani and his coach continued to single out one rising name as his successor.

Fast forward a couple of years and that man now sits on the throne his childhood friend once occupied. And having done so with Khabib in his corner last October, Makhachev added the opening defense to his reign this past weekend without “The Eagle” in attendance.

In the UFC 284 main event, Makhachev met Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight king who was in search of the coveted champ-champ status. After a memorable five-round battle in Perth, Australia, it was the away side who left the hometown crowd unhappy, securing all three scorecards to keep hold of the 155-pound belt.

Prior to his initial crowning at UFC 280 and first defense on Saturday, a prominent topic regarding Makhachev’s place at the top of the lightweight division surrounded how he compares with Khabib.

In the past, both coach Javier Mendez and “The Eagle” himself have suggested that Makhachev has what it takes to surpass his mentor.

But while he admits that might be the case down the line, Helwani believes UFC 284 helped prove that Makhachev isn’t at that level yet.

Helwani Reaches Conclusion On Makhachev/Khabib Comparisons

During the most recent episode of The MMA Hour, host Helwani reacted to this past weekend’s pay-per-view event and the ramifications of the champion vs. champion superfight that topped the bill.

Having explained that he doesn’t believe Makhachev has surpassed Volkanovski as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, a sentiment seemingly shared by the promotion’s rankings panel, the Canadian journalist named another individual whom he thinks the Russian is yet to surmount.

“I’m sorry, he isn’t as good as Khabib. He is not!” Helwani said. “At this stage, 26 fights in, Khabib was more refined, dominant, better… That being said, he’s (Makhachev’s) one of the top-three best fighters on the planet. I know we’re not allowed to criticize Islam Makhachev, I know that’s taboo… I’m saying he won the fight! I’m saying he won fair and square… I’m being as unbiased as possible.”

Helwani went on to theorize why so many appear determined to put Makhachev above his countryman, who retired from the sport with an unblemished 29-0 record following a three-defence lightweight reign.

According to the longtime MMA reporter, people are simply looking to continue the “lineage” around Khabib by likening his protégé to him. But given the knockout loss on Makhachev’s résumé and the success Volkanovski found late in their bout, Helwani thinks there remains a gap between student and teacher.

“I believe we are putting the praise and all the stuff we had on Khabib on his (Makhachev’s) shoulders. We are taking the baton that Khabib had and giving it to him because we want to continue that lineage,” Helwani continued. “It ain’t the same. He’s not the same guy right now… How do I know he’s not the same guy? Khabib never got knocked out by the Adriano Martins’ of the world… Khabib was never put in a position like this, on Saturday, in the fifth round getting beat up.”

Makhachev’s first defense certainly caused more debate than any of Khabib’s. While many expected the lightweight kingpin to secure a more comfortable victory given his size advantage and wrestling credentials, Volkanovski was able to take him into deep waters.

