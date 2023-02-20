Ariel Helwani Names What Islam Makhachev “Didn’t Get Enough Credit For”

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani doesn’t believe that UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is getting enough credit for one aspect of his defense against Alexander Volkanovski.

Earlier this month, the UFC hosted its second pay-per-view of the year from Perth, Australia. And inside the RAC Arena, a host of local fighters thrilled their home fans, including the reigning featherweight king.

In the UFC 284 main event, Volkanovski challenged the 155-pound rule of Makhachev in what marked the Dagestani’s first defense since winning the gold with a dominant display against Charles Oliveira last October.

Despite impressing with his performance, which came in spite of heavy odds favoring the lightweight titleholder, Volkanovski was unable to exit the Octagon with a second belt in his possession, falling to defeat on all three scorecards.

In the aftermath, a number discussions have been at play, from the debate surrounding Makhachev’s inability to usurp Volkanovski on the pound-for-pound ladder to accusations of wrongdoing from members of the Australian’s team.

But for Helwani, there’s one thing that isn’t being talked about enough.

Helwani: ‘Not Many Champs Would Do What Makhachev Did’

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, host Helwani looked back on the memorable champion vs. champion superfight, which will no doubt have a place in most fight of the year conversations come the end of 2023.

The Canadian journalist believes the mission Makhachev laid out and achieved at UFC 284 isn’t receiving enough credit, noting that not many titleholders would ever travel to a challenger’s backyard, yet alone for their very first defense.

“By the way, can I just say one thing about Australia? This hasn’t been said enough, and I don’t think it was said enough going into the fight. Islam didn’t get enough credit for taking that fight in Australia,” Helwani said. “Not a lot of people would do that. You’re the champ and they’re fighting for your belt, and you’re gonna go to his hometown, shortly-ish, four months after you just won the belt, and defending against that guy moving up who has nothing to lose, everything to gain.

“Tough spot. Didn’t get enough credit for that. Not a lot of champions would defend their title first, second, third, fourth, or fifth time in the challenger’s home country… I think he deserves some credit for that,” Helwani added.

While Makhachev completed his essential target at the February 11 event, defending the title via unanimous decision in enemy territory, he has returned to Russia without the pound-for-pound crown he desired.

With that, and given Volkanovski’s competitive display in Perth, many believe the foundation has been laid for a rematch, something that “Alexander the Great” has called for multiple times since.

Image: @ufc/Twitter

Do you agree with Ariel Helwani? Does Islam Makhachev deserve more credit for defending his title in Australia?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.