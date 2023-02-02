Ariel Helwani Responds To “Weird Comment” By Joe Rogan

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has responded to commentator Joe Rogan’s comment about him during a recent podcast episode.

Helwani and Rogan are two of the most prominent presences in combat sports today. Rogan has made a name for himself as a comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator, while Helwani is arguably the most well-known MMA journalist.

Rogan, during a recent The Joe Rogan Experience episode with Belal Muhammad, weighed in on Sean Brady’s comments on The MMA Hour in which he alleged he received death threats before UFC 280. While talking about it with Muhammad, Rogan questioned Brady’s remarks and also hinted that Helwani lured it out of him.

After one fan brought up Rogan’s comment during his show, Helwani didn’t take long to respond.

Ariel Helwani To Joe Rogan: “What Are You Talking About?”

During a recent segment of The MMA Hour, Helwani hit back at Rogan’s jab.

“What the fuck is that all about?” Helwani replied to Rogan. “First of all, I didn’t get Sean Brady to say that. Sean Brady just offered that up on his own. How could I have gotten him to say that? And what does that even mean in general: “’Ariel Helwani likes people to say to say things?’

“And (that’s) especially rich coming from the guy who was pushing false narratives and false information and fake information and all kinds of nonsense over the past two years to the point where people were demanding that he get dropped from Spotify, which I never agreed with. But I mean, of course, we know what the history is with Joe. He’s Dana’s boy; he’s always gonna have his back. But what are we talking about? ‘Ariel Helwani likes to get people to say things.’ I ask questions, people answer them, I move on.

“Amazing to me that a guy who sits in his chair with his headset and some version of a microphone thinks that I’m getting people to say things. What are you talking about?” Helwani continued. “At least I’m talking about topics that I’m somewhat well versed in, as opposed to someone who sits in front of his guests and pretends to know more about a topic when they’re talking to an expert and pretend to be interested about the topic. Now, I’m going on and on about something that I don’t really want to go on and on about, but that is a weird comment. That is a really weird comment.”

As of this writing, Rogan hasn’t responded to Helwani.

Rogan is a close friend of UFC President Dana White and former fighter Brendan Schaub, two of Helwani’s adversaries. While he doesn’t have any history of bad blood with Helwani, he has given his unique version of events that led to Helwani’s brief UFC ban stemming from the Brock Lesnar/UFC 200 news.

Rogan has had Helwani’s uncle, Gad Saad, on his podcast on multiple occasions. He’s spoken favorably of Helwani on his show and has praised Helwani’s efforts as an MMA journalist.

Helwani has gone back and forth with some of the sport’s personalities, and it appears Rogan is his latest target.

