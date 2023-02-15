Ariel Helwani: ‘USADA’s Reputation Is At Stake After Accusation Against Islam Makhachev’

Longtime mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani believes the “spotlight” is on the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) following Dan Hooker’s recent accusation against Islam Makhachev.

This past weekend, Hooker was one of many friends, family members, and teammates in attendance at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hoping to see Alexander Volkanovski achieve championship glory in a second weight class.

Having defended his title four times, the featherweight champion took on the stiff challenge of lightweight king Islam Makhachev. While Volkanovski delivered a mightily impressive performance across five rounds, he ultimately fell short on all three scorecards.

In footage later uploaded to Israel Adesanya’s YouTube channel, Hooker can be seen among those lambasting the judges’ decision. But in the days since, his fury has taken a much more serious twist.

Earlier this week, “The Hangman” took to Twitter to make some serious accusations, alleging that Makhachev had an IV administered by an Australian doctor prior to UFC 284. The practice is prohibited by USADA should the infusion exceed “mL (6.8 tablespoons) per 12-hour period,” aside from some medical exemptions.

Islam is a cheat. https://t.co/bIdk13C26P — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

While the New Zealander hasn’t commented further on his claims, the Dagestani’s team has firmly refuted them, with Makhachev’s manager accusing Hooker of creating lies out of ‘jealousy’.

But despite a lack of evidence so far, Helwani believes the situation is public enough for the pressure to be on USADA to act.

Helwani: ‘USADA Needs To Figure Out Makhachev Allegation’

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani assessed the storylines from this past weekend’s blockbuster pay-per-view main event, including the serious allegation that has emerged.

The Canadian reporter insisted that now the accusation has been made, USADA must do its due diligence by investigating the matter. Helwani went as far as to suggest the agency’s reputation is on the line given its relationship with the UFC.

“Dan Hooker has thrown out a very, very, very serious accusation,” Helwani said. “He’s made it very clear, he’s not dancing…There’s questions: when did he do it? How many times did he do it? Did he do it before or after the weigh-ins? … Did he do it at all? There are multiple questions that need to be answered. At this point, if we look at the relationship between USADA and the UFC ever since it was put in place… accusation or not, people have to answer now.

“USADA needs to figure this out. They know about it at this point. Their reputation is at stake here. Let’s be honest, there haven’t been as many high-profile infractions and suspensions in the last three years as there were in the first three,” Helwani continued. “Why? You could say maybe the fighters are getting smarter, or you could say… they’re like, ‘Huh, we’re losing out on millions of dollars by these fights being cancelled at the last minute. We need to figure this out.'”

Helwani expanded on his questions regarding the relationship between the UFC and USADA, insisting that the body can’t remain impartial and independent while being paid by the promotion.

But beyond the anti-doping agency, Helwani acknowledged that there are other parties who need to speak out.

“He put it out there, Dan Hooker should answer for this. USADA needs to answer about this. The UFC should probably (address it),” Helwani stated. “This is a massive accusation… It’s super damning… You hope that this is being looked at… Right now, there is a spotlight on USADA.”

Since the accusations were made, Makhachev has largely left the response to his manager Rizvan Magomedov, who’s consistently denied the claims on social media.

Mandatory blood test by AUS commission, Wednesday morning right before media and photo shoot.

Ask hooker find the nurse with commission, she can confirm https://t.co/Vm3uZMR2zH — Rizvan Magomedov (@Rizvan_RM) February 14, 2023

Do you agree with Ariel Helwani’s assessment of the accusation against Islam Makhachev?

