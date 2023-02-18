Ariel Helwani Blasted as ‘Unethical’ For WWE SmackDown Appearance

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is receiving harsh criticism following an appearance on Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, where he served as an on-site correspondent.

In addition to mixed martial arts, Helwani also covers some pro wrestling. Over the past months, he’s interviewed some of the industry’s biggest names including WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan and various wrestlers. He’s also narrated some WWE premium live event (pay-per-view) video packages and even baked cupcakes with fellow Montrealer Sami Zayn.

Things came to ahead on Friday night, when Helwani acted as a member of WWE’s on-screen broadcast team for multiple segments throughout the show.

The Controversy

It did not take long for wrestling and MMA pundits to question the ethics of a journalist [at least giving the appearance he’s] working for an organization he’s covering.

Well, how about that!



Ariel Helwani has graduated to appearing on-camera on SmackDown holding a WWE-branded mic as a roving reporter.



I'm sure this is all very ethical and has nothing at all to do with any reporting he's done on WWE in the last ~5 weeks. pic.twitter.com/BwZJuDiXcS https://t.co/zbl41sWVD6 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 18, 2023

The harshest criticism came from Tony Khan, who explicitly called Helwani a fraud. Helwani’s MMA Hour interview from October 2022 went so poorly that he later called it, “one of the most frustrating, and to a degree, not-so-fun interviews of my career.”

Helwani fired back at Khan, sarcastically referring to him as “old friend” and “the snowman.”

Good luck with the unbiased journalism. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 18, 2023

The controversy doesn’t seem like it’s getting to Helwani. He called the experience “perfect” and thanked the “real ones” who have supported him throughout his career.

Fn hell that was perfect. This place is deafening. GSP at UFC 83-esque. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 18, 2023