Arnold Allen: Max Holloway’s Damage Taken Will Catch Up To Him

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen feels Max Holloway’s history of wars in the Octagon might show in their fight.

Allen will face Holloway in the UFC Kansas City main event on April 15th. He’s looking to keep his 12-fight win streak intact, after recent wins over Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar.

Allen has risen the ranks of the featherweight division and was the odd man out for the interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284. He got the next best thing in Holloway, arguably the best featherweight of all time and the division’s top contender.

Holloway, despite his star power, struggled in his last matchup against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276. He lost all three fights against Volkanovski and is in an odd spot in the 145lb title picture.

Allen knows that Holloway remains a dangerous opponent, but his forward-pushing style might haunt him at UFC Kansas City.

Arnold Allen Is Confident He’ll Make Max Holloway His Next Victim

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Allen gave a breakdown of his matchup with Holloway.

“He’s only human, right? The damage has to catch up with you,” Allen said of Holloway. “He’s not much older than me, but he’s been in crazy fights for a long time against top-tier athletes. He takes as much as he gives as well. He’s there to be hit, he takes a lot of damage, but Volkanovski is Volkanovski…but, I’m preparing for the best version.”

The 29-year-old Allen is attempting to be the next face of the featherweight division, beginning with a win over Holloway. Despite his impressive run, Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett battled for the interim belt at UFC 284, with Rodríguez earning a submission win.

Holloway, despite recent wins over Rodríguez and Kattar, has been known to take a high amount of damage in his fights. Even in dominant wins over Brian Ortega and Kattar, he’s also taken nearly as many strikes as he’s dished out.

Allen feels Holloway’s toughness isn’t a question, although his tendency to leave openings could give the streaking Allen an advantage in their main-event fight.

