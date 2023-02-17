Australian Sports Commission Issues Statement On Islam Makhachev IV Controversy

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev made his first successful defense of the gold last weekend at UFC 284.

After a grueling, back-and-forth five-round war with Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, the Dagestani star picked up the decision victory. The hard-fought contest earned a lot of praise in the combats sport world.

In the days since, though, an alarming cheating accusation has been levied against Makhachev. Former opponent Dan Hooker, who trains with Volkanovski at City Kickboxing, tweeted out an aggressive statement alleging IV use from the lightweight kingpin.

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

The ensuing controversy led to Jeff Novitzky, Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC, taking to Twitter to clarify the promotion’s rules on such matters.

The following IVs are now permitted without a TUE:



Those rec'd in the course of hospital treatments, surgical procedures, clinical diagnostic investigations;



Those rec'd from a licensed medical prof. after a licensed physician determines that they are medically justified; — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) February 16, 2023

Now, the Combat Sports Commission of Western Australia have released a statement on the matter.

Commission Has “Not Received A Complaint” About Islam Makhachev

The statement made clear that misuse of IV drips by athletes is strictly prohibited in Western Australia. However, the commission went on to explain that no formal complaints or accusations have yet been filed to them regarding Islam Makhachev or any other competitor at UFC 284.

“The Combat Sport Commission of Western Australia does not condone any form of cheating within the Combat Sports Industry. The Commission has clear codes and policies that align with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and bans the misuse of intravenous drips. The Commission has no conclusive evidence that any athlete at the UFC 284 event held at RAC Arena has breached WADA or the Commission’s policies.

“The Commission has not received a complaint relating to any athlete at the UFC 284 event held at RAC Arena. The Commission invites anyone with any relevant information to contact us by emailing [email protected]

“Until someone makes a complaint or true evidence comes to light, the commission is not investigating Makhachev at this moment in time.”

Combat Sports Commission of Western Australia’s official statement on Islam Makhachev.

What do you make of the IV controversy surrounding Islam Makhachev?