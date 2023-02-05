Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 Live Results & Highlights

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 will take place this Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Kia Forum Arena in Inglewood, California. It will be Bellator’s first event to be aired on CBS, and MMA News has the official results and highlights here!

This Saturday will be the last fight of Emelianenko’s MMA career when he fights Bader for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship. At 46 years old, he hopes to end his career as the oldest champion in the company’s history. However, he will have a challenging task against Bader, who already has a knockout win over him.

The event will also have Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen defend his title against Anatoly Tokov. The fight will be Eblen’s first title defense since his victory over former champion Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282 on June 24, 2022.

Make sure to follow all the Bellator 290 highlights and results as they happen below!

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 Quick Results

Preliminary Card Highlights



Chris Gonzalez def. Max Rohskopf

𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧! What a KO by @cgzdream



@MonsterEnergy Prelims fueled by @NorthgateGlzMrk | Bellator YouTube



#Bellator290 | 𝑪𝑩𝑺 & 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕+ | 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Lorenz Larkin def. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Main Card Highlights

Brennan Ward def. #8 Sabah Homasi

The 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 career resurgence of @SwaggleBerryFin continues! What a stoppage LIVE on @CBS



#Bellator290 | 𝑪𝑩𝑺 & 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕+ | LIVE NOW

(C) Ryan Bader def. #3 Fedor Emelianenko

𝑯𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑶𝑹𝒀



Heavyweight Champion @RyanBader becomes the first man ever to defeat Fedor twice.



#Bellator290 | 𝑪𝑩𝑺 & 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕+ | LIVE NOW

Post Lims Card (Youtube, 11:00 PM ET/ 8:00 PM PT)

Featherweight Bout: Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Welterweight Bout: Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates def. Jornel Lugo via split decision (29-28×2 Bates, 29-28 Lugo)

Welterweight Bout: #7 Neiman Gracie def. Dante Schiro via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Main Card(CBS, 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)

Main Event – Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Ryan Bader def. #3 Fedor Emelianenko via TKO: R1, 2:30

Preliminary Card (Youtube, 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT)