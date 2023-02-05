Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 Live Results & Highlights

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 will take place this Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Kia Forum Arena in Inglewood, California. It will be Bellator’s first event to be aired on CBS, and MMA News has the official results and highlights here!
This Saturday will be the last fight of Emelianenko’s MMA career when he fights Bader for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship. At 46 years old, he hopes to end his career as the oldest champion in the company’s history. However, he will have a challenging task against Bader, who already has a knockout win over him.
The event will also have Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen defend his title against Anatoly Tokov. The fight will be Eblen’s first title defense since his victory over former champion Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282 on June 24, 2022.
Make sure to follow all the Bellator 290 highlights and results as they happen below!
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 Quick Results
Preliminary Card Highlights
Chris Gonzalez def. Max Rohskopf
Lorenz Larkin def. Mukhamed Berkhamov
Main Card Highlights
Brennan Ward def. #8 Sabah Homasi
(C) Ryan Bader def. #3 Fedor Emelianenko
Post Lims Card (Youtube, 11:00 PM ET/ 8:00 PM PT)
- Featherweight Bout: Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
- Welterweight Bout: Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
- Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates def. Jornel Lugo via split decision (29-28×2 Bates, 29-28 Lugo)
- Welterweight Bout: #7 Neiman Gracie def. Dante Schiro via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Main Card(CBS, 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)
- Main Event– Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Ryan Bader def. #3 Fedor Emelianenko via TKO: R1, 2:30
- Co-Main Event– Middleweight Championship Bout: (C) Johnny Eblen def. #3 Anatoly Tokov via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46×2)
- Welterweight Bout: Brennan Ward def. #8 Sabah Homasi via TKO: R2, 1:34
Preliminary Card (Youtube, 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT)
- Welterweight Bout: Lorenz Larkin def. Mukhamed Berkhamov via KO: R1, 1:41
- Featherweight Bout: Henry Corrales def. Akhmed Magomedov via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Heavyweight Bout: #5 Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev ends via Draw (28-28×3)
- Lightweight Bout: Chris Gonzalez def. Max Rohskopf via KO: R2, 1:22
- Light Heavyweight Bout: #6 Grant Neal def. #9 Karl Albrektsson via split decision (29-28×2 Neal, 29-28 Albrektsson)
- Women’s Flyweight Bout: Diana Avsaragova def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (29-28×2 Avsaragova, 29-28 Lara)
- Bantamweight Bout: Nikita Mikhailov def. Darrion Caldwell via unanimous decision (29-28×3)