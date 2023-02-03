Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 will take place this Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Kia Forum Arena in Inglewood, California. It will be Bellator’s first event to be aired on CBS, and MMA News has the official weigh-in results here!

This Saturday will be the last fight of Emelianenko’s MMA career when he fights Bader for the Bellator Heavyweight Championship. At 46 years old, he hopes to end his career as the oldest champion in the company’s history. However, he will have a challenging task against Bader, who already has a knockout win over him.

The event will also have Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen defend his title against Anatoly Tokov. The fight will be Eblen’s first title defense since his victory over former champion Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282 on June 24, 2022.

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 290 will air live on CBS from Kia Forum Arena in Inglewood, California this Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. Fans can also watch the main card on the Paramount Plus app. Tickets for the event are still available for as low as $56 on Ticketmaster.

MMA News will bring you all the weigh-in results on this page. But first, you can catch the complete viewing information for tomorrow night’s card below.

Main Card(CBS, 9 PM ET/6 PM PT)

Main Event – Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2)

– Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Ryan Bader (234.4) vs. Fedor Emelianenko (236.2) Co-Main Event – Middleweight Championship Bout: (C) Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8)

– Middleweight Championship Bout: (C) Johnny Eblen (184) vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.8) Welterweight Bout: Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.8)

Preliminary Card (Youtube, 6 PM ET/3 PM PT)