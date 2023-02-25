Bellator 291 will go live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, today on Feb. 25. The card will feature a main event between Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov defending his title against Logan Storley in their rematch. MMA News has the official results and highlights here!

Both fighters want a more decisive win after their last fight went to a split decision in favor of Amosov at Bellator 252 on Nov. 12, 2020. Amosov is going into his fight undefeated, with 26 wins, and wants to win to motivate his family and peers by taking the championship back to his home country Ukraine.

Storley will try to pull off the upset against Amosov. His last win was against Michael “Venom” Page by split decision at Bellator 281 to win the Interim Welterweight Championship on May. 13, 2022.

The co-main event has Pedro Carvalho taking on Jeremy Kennedy in a featherweight bout. Both fighters are going into Bellator 291 with a win in their last fight. However, Kennedy had the most notable recent win defeating Aaron Pico at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022.

Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley 2 Official Results & Highlights

Main Card(Showtime, 4 PM ET/1 PM PT)

Main Event -Welterweight Championship Bout: (C) Yaroslav Amosov vs. (IC) Logan Storley

Women’s Featherweight Bout: #3 Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Preliminary Card (Showtime Sports Youtube, 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #8 Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Middleweight Bout: Charlie Ward vs. Michael Shipman

Middleweight Bout: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore vs. Luca Lovine

Featherweight Bout: Richie Smullen vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Featherweight Bout: Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

Featherweight Bout: Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken

Featherweight Bout: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

Featherweight Bout: Kenny Mokhonoana def. Craig McIntosh via TKO: R1, 3:13

Welterweight Bout: Dmytrii Hrytsenko def. Daniele Scatizzi unanimous decision (30-27 Hrytsenko, 29-28×2 Hrytsenko)

Welterweight Bout: Steven Hill def. Joel Kouadja via submission(Rear Naked Choke): R2, 2:03

Preliminary Card Highlights

Steven Hill def. Joel Kouadja