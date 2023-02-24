Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley Weigh-In Results

Bellator 291 will see Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov try to defend his title against Logan Storley in their rematch. MMA News has the official weigh-in results and announced fights here!

Amosov will aim for a more decisive win against his opponent at Bellator 291. In their last fight, the judges thought it was very close, with the champion winning by split decision at Bellator 252 on Nov. 12, 2020. However, this fight represents something bigger for Amosov.

Dealing with the issues going on between Russia and his home country, Ukraine, the welterweight champion hasn’t fought in MMA. Instead, Amosov has been defending his country and helping people in need, which Bellator highlighted on their Youtube channel. Urged by his friends and the people of Ukraine, Amosov decided to take on Storley in their rematch. He hopes his win and take the title back to his country in hopes to motivate his country.

Storley will try to pull off the upset against Amosov. Outside of losing against the champion, Storley has defeated all his opponents. His last win was against Michael “Venom” Page by split decision at Bellator 281 to win the Interim Welterweight Championship on May. 13, 2022. While the challenger will try to surprise fans with a win, he may have a tough time as Amosov is undefeated with 26 wins.

The co-main event has Pedro Carvalho taking on Jeremy Kennedy in a featherweight bout. Both fighters are going into Bellator 291 with a win in their last fight. However, Kennedy had the most notable recent win defeating Aaron Pico at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022.

How to Watch?

Bellator 291 will occur at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Feb. 25. The main card will start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. The preliminary card begins the event at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT. Fans can watch the event on Showtime in the United States. You can subscribe to Showtime for $10.99 or get the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle for $11.99. Tickets for the event are still on sale for as low as €60 on Ticketmaster.

Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley Weigh-In Results

Main Card(Showtime, 4 PM ET/1 PM PT)

Main Event -Welterweight Championship Bout: (C) Yaroslav Amosov vs. (IC) Logan Storley

-Welterweight Championship Bout: (C) Yaroslav Amosov vs. (IC) Logan Storley Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: #3 Pedro Carvalho vs. #5 Jeremy Kennedy

– Featherweight Bout: #3 Pedro Carvalho vs. #5 Jeremy Kennedy Lightweight Bout: #10 Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan

Women’s Featherweight Bout: #3 Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Catchweight(147 lbs) Bout: Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardo Sinis

Preliminary Card (Showtime Sports Youtube, 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT)