Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix Opening Matchups Announced

The Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix is set to kick off later this year and the full bracket and opening matchups have been unveiled.

Eight of the top lightweights in Bellator will square off for the lightweight belt and a $1 million grand prize. To get fans excited about the action, the promotion has announced the schedule and opening round fights in the tournament.

Check out the opening-round matchups and up-to-date schedule below.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson (Bellator 292, 03/10)

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy (Bellator 292, 03/10)

Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui (05/12, Bellator Paris)

AJ McKee vs. Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (TBD)

Nurmagomedov earned the title by defeating Freire at Bellator 288 last November. He is the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion.

Henderson is out to prove that age is just a number after the 39-year-old won back-to-back fights in 2022.

McKee and Freire square off after months of back-and-forth between the two sides. Their fight comes about a year after McKee’s second fight with Patricky’s brother, Patricio.

Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix Bracket Revealed, Fighters Face Off

Watch the fighters, including McKee and Freire, face off below.

The 8️⃣ men who make up the Bellator lightweight grand prix just came face-to-face for the first time.



◾ Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson 🏆

◾ A.J. McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull

◾ Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy

◾ Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui pic.twitter.com/iwZ4mAkR6B — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 3, 2023

Bellator President Scott Coker hasn’t said whether or not the tournament is targeted to finish by the end of the year. The promotion’s last tournament in the bantamweight division has taken over a year to conclude.

We are weeks away from the first fights of the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix as eight fighters compete for divisional supremacy.

What is your reaction to the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix bracket?