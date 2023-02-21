Bellator MMA’s Leah McCourt Features As A “Warrior” In British Reality Series

Bellator MMA women’s featherweight contender Leah McCourt is currently appearing in a new challenge-oriented British reality series.

McCourt, who occupies the #4 spot at 145 pounds and #8 in Bellator’s female pound-for-pound rankings, serves as one of eight ‘Warriors’ on Go Hard or Go Home, a show that sees eight ordinary and troubled individuals pushed to their limits in physical challenges across 28 days.

Each contestant is placed with a Warrior and, like McCourt, each of them boast immense fitness and athletic ability. Throughout the series, they aid their contestant during challenges designed to test the mind and body.

“Brutal workouts… terrifying challenges… how far will eight Brits go to change their life?” The show’s tagline reads.

While McCourt marks the only MMA fighter featuring in a mentoring role, she appears alongside a number of others from the sporting world.

That includes former professional soccer player Ashley Cain, Great Britain Women’s bobsled team member Adele Nicoll, and Olympic bronze medalist gymnast Nile Wilson. McCourt also isn’t the only combat sports figure on the show, with Muay Thai practitioner Nesrine Dally also serving as a Warrior.

Filming for the season took place in the scorching heat of the Dominican Republic last year, with the first three episode becoming available on BBC iPlayer this past weekend.

The trailer provides some hints as to what the challenges may entail, with footage of rock climbing, extreme water sports, and strength-based tasks. The short clip even appears to show two contestants wrestling on a beach, so McCourt’s partner will have no doubt lucked out in that regard.

While a number of the Warriors appearing on Go Hard or Go Home are former athletes, many of whom have since turned to personal training and other fitness-related ventures, McCourt is firmly in the midst of her sporting career.

McCourt Set To Return In Pivotal Bout At Bellator 293

Having made her reality series debut and completed her coaching objectives in the Caribbean, McCourt’s focus will be fully on her ongoing charge up the featherweight ladder under the Bellator banner.

“The Curse” established herself as one to watch in Cage Warriors, where she recorded a split decision victory over current #2-ranked UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot. After signing with Bellator, McCourt recorded five victories in a row between 2019 and 2021.

But last February, McCourt suffered a defeat in the promotion for the first time, with the Dublin native falling short against fellow Irishwoman Sinead Kavanagh in front of the pair’s home crowd.

Having rebounded in September by outpointing Dayana Silva, McCourt is back on the path towards gold, the next stop on which will see her collide with former UFC title challenger and current #1-ranked Bellator featherweight Cat Zingano at Bellator 293.

After defeating Pam Sorenson last year, Zingano staked her claim for a shot at Cris Cyborg’s featherweight belt. With that in mind, a victory for McCourt on March 31 could see her jump to the front of the queue.

