Bellator MMA Set For Two Hawaii Cards

Bellator MMA have revealed major match-ups for two upcoming events.

At Bellator 294 on April 24, Flyweight Champion Liz Carmouche will take on DeAnna Bennett. Last time these two fought, Carmouche picked up the win via submission. Bennett has not lost a fight since. The first bout between the pair marked both of their Bellator MMA debuts.

The next night, at Bellator 295, Interim Bantamweight Champion Raufeon Stots will face Patchy Mix in the Bantamweight Grand Prix finals.

Photo Credit: Bellator MMA

Both Carmouche vs. Bennett II and the exciting Bantamweight Grand Prix closing bout will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bantamweight Champion Sergio Pettis is currently out with an injury. It’s likely that the winner of the finals will meet him in the cage later this year to decide an undisputed champion.

Amosov vs. Storley II Up Next For Bellator

At Bellator 291, Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov will defend the gold against Interim Champion Logan Storley. The pair first met at Bellator 252 where Amosov emerged victorious via split-decision.

The original clash between the pair came before Amosov got his hands on the welterweight gold. At Bellator 260, off the back of his close win over Storley, Amosov defeated then-champion Douglas Lima via unanimous decision. Amosov later had to take time away from the cage to return to the Ukraine and aid in the war effort.

Storley, meanwhile, has gone 3-0 since his loss to Amosov, with all of his wins coming via decision. At Bellator 281, he won the interim gold in a close split-decision showdown with Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

It’s an exciting schedule for Bellator this year as March’s Bellator 292 event boasts a Lightweight Title bout between undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former UFC star Benson Henderson as well.

Which Bellator MMA main event are you most excited about?