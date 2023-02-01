Ben Askren: Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Think He’ll Beat Gilbert Burns

Ben Askren doesn’t feel Jorge Masvidal will beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 and he also doesn’t think Masvidal believes in his chances.

Masvidal will face Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event on April 8th. A venue and location have yet to be announced for the event, although it’s been speculated to take place in Miami.

Masvidal is in arguably a ‘must-win’ situation against Burns. He’s lost three in a row, including back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal and Askren battled at UFC 239, with Masvidal earning the fastest knockout in UFC history via flying knee. The loss snapped an unbeaten streak for Askren across Bellator, ONE, and the UFC.

The Masvidal/Burns matchup was one that fans have craved for months and seemed to be put on the shelf amidst Masvidal’s ongoing legal troubles. However, Askren thinks Masvidal put off the fight because he doesn’t feel confident in the matchup.

Ben Askren Explains Possible Reason For Jorge Masvidal/Gilbert Burns Delays

During a recent sit-down with Daniel Cormier, Askren gave his thoughts on whether or not Masvidal can get back in the win column against Burns.

“No,” Askren said of Masvidal. “That’s why he’s been saying no to Burns, because he doesn’t think he’s gonna win either. DC, you know how most of these dudes work. If they think, ‘I can beat that dude up,’ they say yes easy. If they think they can’t then they say no. That’s how they work.

“Burns is what Jorge wants to be. Burns is like, ‘I’ll fight anyone,’ and he actually will. … Burns has kind of fought everyone. He seems like the guy that’ll say yes no matter what. He wants to fight Colby (Covington), he fought (Khamzat) Chimaev, he’s fought (Kamaru) Usman. He’s kind of fought all the best guys in the division.”

Masvidal’s rise to UFC stardom was due to an electric, three-win year in 2019. In addition to the knockout over Askren, he earned wins over Darren Till and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal has struggled against the most elite in the division, including most recently against Colby Covington at UFC 272. A loss to Burns would arguably move him out of the UFC welterweight title picture and may put his combat future into question.

Askren and Masvidal had a heated buildup leading up to their fight, and they’ll likely never see eye-to-eye. While Askren’s take on Masvidal might be fueled by his dislike, he thinks that Burns is the type of fighter Masvidal has wanted to become.

