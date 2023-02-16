Beneil Dariush: Volkanovski Confirmed What I Already Knew About Makhachev

Beneil Dariush wasn’t surprised by how Islam Makhachev performed against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Dariush is on the verge of a lightweight title shot after eight straight wins in the Octagon. He defeated Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 after he was originally supposed to face Makhachev last year.

Makhachev, in his first title defense, defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision last weekend. While he earned the win on the scorecards, it was by far his toughest test in the Octagon over the course of a full fight, showing vulnerabilities at some points throughout the fight.

Dariush was impressed by the level of combat at UFC 284, but his evaluation of Makhachev’s weaknesses was on full display, as he recently alluded.

Beneil Dariush Says UFC 284 Confirmed Analysis Of Islam Makhachev

Beneil Dariush, Islam Makhachev (Image Credits: Josh hedges/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush gave his thoughts on how UFC 284 played out.

“I thought they were both great,” Dariush said. “Unstoppable force meets an immovable object, it felt like that…a lot of things with Islam, Volkanovski just confirmed my beliefs. I didn’t really have any tapes on him…but Volkanovski confirmed to me where his game is lacking and things I can take advantage of.”

Dariush is rumored to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 288, although nothing has been formally announced. A win over Oliveira would likely earn him a title shot next.

Volkanovski, despite moving up in weight, gave Makhachev problems on the feet and ground. Some believe Volkanovski did enough to win the fight on the judges’ scorecards.

Dariush feels Makhachev isn’t unbeatable and that UFC 284 was an example of some of Makhachev’s vulnerable spots in his skillset.

