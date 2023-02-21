Bisping: Neither Alexander Volkanovski Nor Islam Makhachev Are P4P No.1

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that one individual has a greater claim to the pound-for-pound top spot than both Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

Earlier this month, lightweight king Makhachev put his crown on the line in enemy territory against the titleholder from below. Having achieved immeasurable success at featherweight, where he’s remained on the throne through four defenses, Volkanovski had the chance to secure champ-champ status.

Beyond the lightweight title, there appeared to be another trophy at stake in the UFC 284 headliner. In heading to Perth, Makhachev named his desire to capture Volkanovski’s pound-for-pound place as one of his main motivations.

And after five rounds inside the RAC Arena, the Dagestani seemingly believed he’d done enough having earned the nod on all three scorecards.

Unfortunately for Makhachev, the UFC rankings panel saw things differently and maintained Volkanovski’s hold on the P4P throne.

While that decision has created a sizable debate in the days since, one former fighter-turned-analyst thinks the duo are fighting for second place…

Bisping Has Makhachev & Volkanovski Below Former Champ

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping provided his thoughts on the P4P discussion that has spread throughout the MMA community since the post-UFC 284 rankings update.

For “The Count,” the decision to keep Volkanovski above Makhachev is understandable given how he performed in spite of the size disadvantage. But despite that, he doesn’t see the Australian as the true number one.

Instead, he bestowed that position to a former champion who’s currently gearing up for his first fight in over three years.

“Who is the pound-for-pound number one? … That is the big story,” Bisping said. “Recently, we had UFC 284… number one pound-for-pound against the number two… A lot of rankings still have Alexander Volkanovski as the pound-for-pound number one (even though he lost)… Volkanovski is still, against Islam, probably pound-for-pound a better fighter… (But), I don’t think Alexander Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound number one on the planet.

“That title belongs to a man that returns next week to the Octagon. Of course, I’m talking about Jonny ‘Bones’ Jones. He’s been out of action for a while, three years away from the Octagon. We know this. But that’s the guy. That’t the guy who’s run roughshod over the light heavyweight division for years, generations, taking out champion after champion,” Bisping continued. “We’re splitting hairs here, because they’re all good… However, Jon Jones, when you look at what he’s done… You can’t deny the man.”

Jones, who enjoyed two reigns over the light heavyweight division en route to a place in the GOAT debate, is preparing for a new challenge. Following a lengthy layoff, “Bones” will return in search of a different piece of gold next month at UFC 285, where he’ll collide with Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title.

Should Jones emerge victorious on March 4, many believe the ongoing debate surrounding Volkanovski and Makhachev’s claims to the P4P top spot will be rendered moot.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Should Jon Jones be above both Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev?

