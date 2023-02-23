Bisping: ‘Hothead’ Conor McGregor ‘Biting Off More Than He Can Chew’ With Tom Aspinall Beef

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted after his countryman Tom Aspinall came under fire from Conor McGregor.

While he’s currently got focus on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter and his planned return to the Octagon later this year, that hasn’t stopped McGregor from indulging in his usual antics on social media.

The latest to be on the receiving end was Aspinall, the #6-ranked UFC heavyweight. With McGregor’s return being the talk of the town, the Manchester native recently gave his take on the Irishman’s comeback, noting a distinct lack of interest in it.

That clearly rubbed McGregor up the wrong way, to the point where he even threatened to ‘starve and kill’ Aspinall in a now-deleted tweet. The Dubliner also implied he would sabotage one of the Brit’s sponsorship deals.

While McGregor has never been one to shy away from conflict, even when it comes to his own nation’s legends, one of his fellow former UFC titleholders thinks this is one battle he could never win…

Bisping Warns McGregor Against Targeting 6’5″ Heavyweight Aspinall

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping gave his take on McGregor and Aspinall’s newfound beef.

“The Count,” who has been an outspoken supporter of the rising heavyweight, often touting him for championship success down the line, leant on the side of his compatriot.

After branding McGregor a “hothead,” Bisping warned the former champ-champ against picking a fight with a sizable foe like Aspinall.

“Serious, serious words. Not the most damaging insult, but he did threaten to kill him. (He) threatened to starve him and to kill him,” Bisping said. “Looks like Tom’s losing out on the GK deal guys. And he has to never, ever, ever mention Conor McGregor’s name again. Now look, listen, McGregor’s a hothead. We’re all kind of hotheads. Saying that, Tom isn’t. Tom’s the most level-headed, calmest human being you’ll ever meet.

“But Conor is definitely biting off more than he can chew here, no disrespect. He’s got his hands full with Michael Chandler. He has his hands full with the lightweight division. Picking off a six foot five heavyweight? Not the best thing to do,” Bisping added. “But we know what Conor’s like. He’ll talk a bit of crap, he’ll tweet-and-delete.”

Perhaps fortunately for McGregor, judging by Bisping’s remarks, Aspinall appeared to take the initial attack lightly, even jokingly updating his contact details to the new moniker handed down to him by the “Notorious” star.

The English heavyweight is, however, yet to respond to the subsequent post, featuring the death threat.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.