BJJ Expert Talks Weakness In Islam Makhachev’s Game

Brazilian jiu-jitsu and submission grappling competitor Craig Jones recently made an interesting observation on Sambo.

Sambo is a punishing Russian martial art the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Fedor Emelianenko, and Islam Makhachev have trained in. It relies heavily on wrestling and submission holds. Depending on the type of Sambo being utilized, it can often bear striking similarities to judo but typically permits chokeholds and leg locks as well.

Ahead of his clash with Makhachev at UFC 284, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has been training with Jones.

Despite the Dagestani’s impressive submission pedigree, Jones was rather dismissive of his overall skillset in a recent interview with Submission Radio.

“I mean, he’s [Makhachev] just good at holding people down,” Jones said. “Like, he submits people, but I don’t think he has good submissions. Like, it’s a wrestling culture, and they obviously have some submissions in Sambo and stuff, but Sambo’s pretty bad as a grappling art.”

Craig Jones Highlights Submission Hold Sambo Fighters Like Islam Makhachev Are “Terrified” Of

In the same interview, Jones discussed the importance of the heel hook. He cited it as a potential key to victory over Makhachev. The BJJ black belt explained that the heel hook is typically banned in Sambo. Fighters instead focus on kneebars when attacking an opponent’s lower body.

Jones even suggested that Volkanovski netting a submission win over the lightweight champ with the hold could happen.

“A lot of Sambo guys are terrified of heel hooks. In Sambo, you can only kneebar, and I believe you can do it like a straight ankle Achilles lock, no heel hooks. Terrified of it,” Jones said. “So, I could definitely see Volk submitting him very quickly with a heel hook.”

At UFC 280, BJJ wizard Charles Oliveira learned the hard way that taking a fight with Makhachev to the ground is a dangerous idea. Despite his extensive litany of submission wins, Oliveira was outclassed and submitted by the Dagestani star.

For Volkanovski, banking on a heel hook would likely be too big of a risk to take, especially early on in the fight.

Do you agree with Craig Jones’ takes on Islam Makhachev and Sambo?

All quotes from Bloody Elbow.