BKFC Live Events Headed to FITE+ Subscription Service

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship live events are headed to the FITE+ subscription service.

The first BKFC event that will stream live on FITE+ is this weekend’s BKFC 36 event from New Orleans, LA at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center. The event will feature BKFC World Heavyweight Champion Arnold Adams defending against #1 contender Alan Belcher.

BKFC 36 New Orleans

FITE COO Michael Weber addressed the partnership in a press release sent in to MMA News.

“Bare Knuckle Fight Championship is growing faster than any combat sport I’ve ever witnessed,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “It’s a tribute to founder David Feldman for his vision, and frankly, his guts in facing down everyone who said it couldn’t be done. It’s also a tribute to the amazing men and women who step fearlessly into the ring to compete, and the loyal fans who have spread the word and made this happen. We’re always looking to bring our viewers the best value in sports, and what they’re getting for their money with FITE+ cannot be beat.”

You can Subscribe to FITE+ now for $4.99/month or $49.99/year before prices rise later this week to $7.99/month and $69.99/year.

FITE+ subscribers have access to a selection of premium live events from the worlds of MMA, boxing, pro wrestling and more. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.

If you’re in the New Orleans area, tickets are still available at Eventbrite.com.