Twitter Reacts To Greg Hardy’s Brutal KO Loss At KnuckleMania 3

Former NFL defensive end and UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy recently made his debut in BKFC.

‘The Prince of War’ was ferociously outclassed by opponent Josh Watson early in the second round at KnuckleMania 3. Rocked by a merciless left hand, Hardy fell in a dazed heap and the fight was immediately stopped.

The disappointing BKFC debut follows a decent foray into pro boxing for Hardy last year. The big man defeated Mike Cook and Hasim Rahman Jr. in back-to-back months late last year.

GREG HARDY JUST GOT SLEPT pic.twitter.com/yMOT2ayV0T — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2023

Twitter Rips Greg Hardy After KO Loss

A controversial figure in both football and MMA due to both his widely publicized personal issues and professional conduct, Hardy was not greeted with much sympathy after his defeat.

watching greg hardy get knocked out every fight he’s in, is truly a gift to the world — Lost Kings (@wearelostkings) February 18, 2023

Lightning hands — PredictionStrike (@PredictStrike) February 18, 2023

ICYMI: Greg Hardy got absolutely NUKED last night in his bare knuckle boxing debut pic.twitter.com/8exuuLlEfc — OddSmokerSteve (@OddSmokerSteve) February 18, 2023

Greg softy more like it :( hate to see him get finished like this though the struggle back to his feet was brutal. Hope he stops doing these. — AllThingsCryptoAu🎙🇦🇺 (@CryptoJimmybraz) February 18, 2023

Same exact way Tai got him — TROUBLE$ (@TroubleBets) February 18, 2023

Best known for his time with the Carolina Panthers, Greg Hardy managed to secure the team’s record for most single-season sacks in 2013. His brief run with the Dallas Mavericks came to an end following his arrest and trial for domestic violence in 2014.

‘The Prince of War’ struggled to make a good impression on audiences when he moved over to MMA in 2016. Hardy was disqualified in his debut UFC bout back in January 2019. His non-permitted use of an inhaler against Ben Sosoli and one-minute KO loss to fan favorite Tai Tuivasa only further hampered his reputation in the promotion.

Needless to say, his BKFC debut certainly did not go according to plan. Opponent Josh Watson rocked Hardy more than once before he put him down completely in round two. Hardy reportedly signed a multi-fight contract with the promotion last year. Given how his first fight went, as well as concerns regarding his physical condition, prospects in Hardy’s latest combat sports venture aren’t looking too bright.

Do you think Greg Hardy will be able to bounce back from his BKFC loss?