BKFC KnuckleMania 3 Results & Highlights: Greg Hardy & Diego Sanchez Get Knocked Out

Bare Knuckle FC held their KnuckleMania 3 event tonight, on Feb. 17, at the Tingley, Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The card featured fights with former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez, John Dodson, and Greg Hardy. MMA News has the official results and highlights on the card right here!

The main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 saw BKFC World Light-heavyweight Champion Lorenzo Hunt defend the title against Mike Richman. Hunt came into his title defense on a six-fight win streak, with four wins by knockout.

In the co-main event, Sanchez made his BKFC debut against Austin Trout in a welterweight bout. Hardy also debuted at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 against Josh Watson at Heavyweight. Dodson also aimed to get his second win in the BKFC when he faced Jarod Grant in a flyweight bout.

You can catch the highlights from the entire card, including each of the above bouts down below!

Main Card Highlights

Jayme Hinshaw def. Charisa Sigala

Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy

Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez

And that's it! The doctor steps in and advises Dan Miragliotta to stop the bout in the fourth round. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/VD0utnb35x — SuperBeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) February 18, 2023

C) Lorenzo Hunt def. Mike Richman

holy shit. lorenzo hunt completely flatlines mike richman just seconds after getting dropped himself #KnuckleMania3

pic.twitter.com/joEAWhttbJ — jake (@jakeshreds420) February 18, 2023

BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Fight Card

Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)

Main Event- Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Lorenzo Hunt def. Mike Richman via KO: R1, 1:50

Co-Main Event- Welterweight Bout: Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez via TKO: R4, 1:44

Flyweight Bout: John Dodson def. Jarod Grant via KO: R1, 1:41

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy via KO: R2, 0:19

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jayme Hinshaw def. Charisa Sigala via KO: R1, 0:38

Middleweight Bout: Will Santiago def. Noah Cutter via TKO: R1, End of the round

Lightweight Bout: Gatson Reyno def. Daniel Vansickle via TKO: R1, 1:26

Middleweight Bout: Joshua Moreno def. Christian Torres KO: R2, 1:02

Lightweight Bout: Kevin Croom def. Cheevy Bridges KO: R1, 1:11

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT)