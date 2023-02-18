BKFC KnuckleMania 3 Results & Highlights: Greg Hardy & Diego Sanchez Get Knocked Out

Bare Knuckle FC held their KnuckleMania 3 event tonight, on Feb. 17, at the Tingley, Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The card featured fights with former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez, John Dodson, and Greg Hardy. MMA News has the official results and highlights on the card right here!
The main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 saw BKFC World Light-heavyweight Champion Lorenzo Hunt defend the title against Mike Richman. Hunt came into his title defense on a six-fight win streak, with four wins by knockout.
In the co-main event, Sanchez made his BKFC debut against Austin Trout in a welterweight bout. Hardy also debuted at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 against Josh Watson at Heavyweight. Dodson also aimed to get his second win in the BKFC when he faced Jarod Grant in a flyweight bout.
You can catch the highlights from the entire card, including each of the above bouts down below!
Main Card Highlights
Jayme Hinshaw def. Charisa Sigala
Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez
C) Lorenzo Hunt def. Mike Richman
BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Fight Card
Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)
- Main Event- Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Lorenzo Hunt def. Mike Richman via KO: R1, 1:50
- Co-Main Event- Welterweight Bout: Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez via TKO: R4, 1:44
- Flyweight Bout: John Dodson def. Jarod Grant via KO: R1, 1:41
- Heavyweight Bout: Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy via KO: R2, 0:19
- Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jayme Hinshaw def. Charisa Sigala via KO: R1, 0:38
- Middleweight Bout: Will Santiago def. Noah Cutter via TKO: R1, End of the round
- Lightweight Bout: Gatson Reyno def. Daniel Vansickle via TKO: R1, 1:26
- Middleweight Bout: Joshua Moreno def. Christian Torres KO: R2, 1:02
- Lightweight Bout: Kevin Croom def. Cheevy Bridges KO: R1, 1:11
Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT)
- Featherweight Bout: Eric Dodson def. Gene Perez via TKO: R1 1:42
- Featherweight Bout: Nick Gonzales def. Sito Navarro via KO: R1, 0:41
- Bantamweight Bout: Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez via unanimous decision (49-45×2, 50-44)