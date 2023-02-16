BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Results & Highlights

Bare Knuckle FC will hold their KnuckleMania 3 event tonight, on Feb. 17, at the Tingley, Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The card will feature fights with former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez, John Dodson, and Greg Hardy. MMA News will have the official results and highlights on the card.

The main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 will have BKFC World Light-heavyweight Champion Lorenzo Hunt defend the title against Mike Richman. Hunt is coming into his title defense on a six-fight win streak, with four wins by knockout.

Lorenzo Hunt looks to cement his legacy at KnuckleMania 3 as he faces Mike Richman for the world BKFC light heavyweight championship!

In the co-main event, Sanchez makes his BKFC debut against Austin Trout in a welterweight bout. The former Ultimate Fighter winner will try to find success in bare-knuckle boxing after leaving the UFC on April 30, 2021. Hardy will also debut at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 against Josh Watson at Heavyweight. Dodson will aim to get his second win in the BKFC when he faces Jarod Grant in a flyweight bout.

The prelims for BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 will air live at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on the BKFC website or app for free. The main card will go live at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on BKFC, but fans must subscribe to the service for $7.99 to watch. However, you can watch the event on FITE TV for $9.99 without a subscription and watch the replay.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Fight Card

Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)

Main Event- Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Lorenzo Hunt (9-1) vs. Mike Richman (5-0)

Co-Main Event- Welterweight Bout: Diego Sanchez (0-0) vs. Austin Trout (0-0)

Flyweight Bout: John Dodson (1-0) vs. Jarod Grant (5-1)

Heavyweight Bout: Greg Hardy (0-0) vs. Josh Watson (1-1)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jayme Hinshaw (1-0) vs. Charisa Sigala (1-3-1)

Middleweight Bout: Wil Santiago (1-0) vs. Noah Cutter (3-4)

Lightweight Bout: Gatson Reyno (0-0) vs. Daniel Vansickle (0-0)

Middleweight Bout: Joshua Moreno (1-0) vs. Christian Torres (2-2)

Lightweight Bout: Cheevy Bridges (1-1) vs. Kevin Croom (1-0)

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT)