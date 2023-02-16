BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Weigh-In Results

Bare Knuckle FC will hold their KnuckleMania 3 event this Friday, including former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez, John Dodson, and Greg Hardy. MMA News has the official weigh-in results and information on the card.

The main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 will have BKFC World Light-heavyweight Champion Lorenzo Hunt defend the title against Mike Richman. Hunt is coming into his title defense on a six-fight win streak, with four wins by knockout.

Lorenzo Hunt looks to cement his legacy at KnuckleMania 3 as he faces Mike Richman for the world BKFC light heavyweight championship!

Fri. Feb 17th |



Pre-order now for only $7.99 at https://t.co/HLL6nJslEV



Turn🔊On pic.twitter.com/y1aP8B54ZY — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) February 9, 2023

In the co-main event, Sanchez makes his BKFC debut against Austin Trout in a welterweight bout. The former Ultimate Fighter winner will try to find success in bare-knuckle boxing after leaving the UFC on April 30, 2021. Hardy will also debut at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 against Josh Watson at Heavyweight. Dodson will aim to get his second win in the BKFC when he faces Jarod Grant in a flyweight bout.

The prelims for BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 will air live at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on the BKFC website or app for free. The main card will go live at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on BKFC, but fans must subscribe to the service for $7.99 to watch. However, you can watch the event on FITE TV for $9.99 without a subscription and watch the replay. Tickets for the event are still on sale for as low as $65 dollars on Eventbrite.

USA Today

BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Weigh-In Official Results

Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)

Main Event- Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman

Co-Main Event- Welterweight Bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout

Flyweight Bout: John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Heavyweight Bout: Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Middleweight Bout: Wil Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Lightweight Bout: Gatson Reyno vs. Daniel Vansickle

Middleweight Bout: Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Lightweight Bout: Cheevy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT)