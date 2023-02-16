HomeNews

BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Weigh-In Results

By Tyriece Simon
BKFC: KnuckleMania 3

Bare Knuckle FC will hold their KnuckleMania 3 event this Friday, including former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez, John Dodson, and Greg Hardy. MMA News has the official weigh-in results and information on the card.

The main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 will have BKFC World Light-heavyweight Champion Lorenzo Hunt defend the title against Mike Richman. Hunt is coming into his title defense on a six-fight win streak, with four wins by knockout.

In the co-main event, Sanchez makes his BKFC debut against Austin Trout in a welterweight bout. The former Ultimate Fighter winner will try to find success in bare-knuckle boxing after leaving the UFC on April 30, 2021. Hardy will also debut at BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 against Josh Watson at Heavyweight. Dodson will aim to get his second win in the BKFC when he faces Jarod Grant in a flyweight bout.

The prelims for BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 will air live at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on the BKFC website or app for free. The main card will go live at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on BKFC, but fans must subscribe to the service for $7.99 to watch. However, you can watch the event on FITE TV for $9.99 without a subscription and watch the replay. Tickets for the event are still on sale for as low as $65 dollars on Eventbrite.

Diego Sanchez
BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Weigh-In Official Results

Main Card (9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)

  • Main Event- Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: (C) Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman
  • Co-Main Event- Welterweight Bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout
  • Flyweight Bout: John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
  • Heavyweight Bout: Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
  • Middleweight Bout: Wil Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
  • Lightweight Bout: Gatson Reyno vs. Daniel Vansickle
  • Middleweight Bout: Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
  • Lightweight Bout: Cheevy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT)

  • Featherweight Bout: Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
  • Featherweight Bout: Nick Gonzales vs. Lardy Navarro
  • Bantamweight Bout: Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez
