BKFC President Lays Out Ultimatum For Paige VanZant’s Future

David Feldman, president of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, has provided the latest update on Paige VanZant‘s future in his promotion.

After departing the UFC in 2020 following a submission loss to Amanda Ribas, VanZant continued her combat sports journey under a new banner, trying her hand at bare-knuckle boxing.

But the 28-year-old has struggled for success in her new sport, falling to defeats against Britain Hart and former UFC opponent Rachael Ostovich in 2021. And “12 Gauge” was unable to enter the win column last year, with her scheduled bout for BKFC 27 in London falling through on late notice.

THIS IS OUT OF MY CONTROL!!! I WENT AN ENTITE CAMP AND WEIGHT CUT TO BE PULLED A WEEK OUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/CFkDHp5K0y — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) August 16, 2022

After the plan to postpone her matchup with Charisa Sigala to October didn’t come to fruition, Feldman announced that VanZant would be returning at an event this month. But the former UFC star’s combat sports return was once again put on hold after she suffered a broken foot.

Now, VanZant currently sits without a fight booked and without an appearance in the BKFC ring for 19 months. With that, it seems patience may be wearing thin…

Feldman Suggests It’s Last Chance Saloon For VanZant

Since VanZant fell to an 0-2 record in his promotion, Feldman has somewhat stoked the fire regarding the uncertainty surrounding her future. After initially stating that her third outing will be “must-win,” the BKFC president later backtracked slightly, noting that she would have to perform well in defeat to warrant an extended stay in the organization.

But having had multiple return plans collapse across the past year, it appears Feldman is preparing just one more attempt before exiting the VanZant business.

“I’m going to be talking to her this week and there’s a possibility that she returns on a big card we’ve got in April,” Feldman told Mirror Fighting. “If she doesn’t, then it’s probable that she won’t be coming back to BKFC.”

After acknowledging that VanZant maintains numerous revenue streams and ventures, including her exclusive content site and expected return to professional wrestling, Feldman suggested that the decision not to return to bare-knuckle boxing will derive from a lack of fighting desire.

“She’s making a lot of money doing her other businesses and maybe she doesn’t want to do this anymore, I will find out this week,” Feldman stated. “I don’t think she’s going to turn it down because of money, I think the only reason she would turn it down is if she doesn’t have the desire to fight anymore.”

VanZant also appeared to acknowledge as much prior to her planned return last August. She claimed that her return to BKFC in pursuit of a first win in bare-knuckle boxing was solely down to her passion for fighting.

Given that she also claimed to have “nothing to prove” in the promotion, it stands to reason that an exit following a winless run isn’t out of the question.

