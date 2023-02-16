Bo Nickal Excited To Help Jake Paul Prepare For MMA Debut

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is open to helping Jake Paul transition to MMA after signing with the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s Betr brand.

Having made his name as a Disney star and online presence, Paul has quickly risen to prominence in combat sports since beginning his ongoing venture in the ring. As a professional pugilist, “The Problem Child” has gone 6-0, defeating prominent mixed martial artists Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

But while he’s remained in-between the ropes, Paul has long kept his name heard in the MMA space, largely through back-and-forth interactions with UFC fighters and consistent criticism of the promotion’s contracts.

In 2023, though, Paul’s involvement in MMA is set to advance beyond words. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the 25-year-old has signed a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

As well as helping spearhead the organization’s new ‘Super Fight’ division, which will operate with a 50% revenue split for fighters, Paul is set to get his first taste of action inside the cage.

While he’s proven to be a quick learner inside the ring, a crossover to MMA will no doubt present fresh challengers for “The Problem Child,” ones that he’ll look to push through with the help of a dedicated team of coaches and training partners.

And in terms of the crucial grappling component he’ll have to develop in order to succeed in the new sport, Paul could certainly do worse than a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion…

Nickal Offers Paul Assistance Following Betr Signing

This week, new UFC middleweight Bo Nickal was announced as the first athlete to sign with Betr Combat, a subsidiary to Jake Paul’s Betr brand.

With that, the elite wrestler-turned-mixed martial artist will be working closely with Paul in the creation of content. And during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Nickal also expressed his hope that the pair will train together soon enough.

“We haven’t met in person yet, but we got to FaceTime and chat a little bit, which was super cool. He’s doing such awesome things in boxing and in the media space,” Nickal said. “I’m sure we’re going to be training together. I know he just signed with the PFL and hopefully he’ll be taking an MMA fight soon… I’m sure that I’ll be able to help him out a little bit on that end.”

While the insight and skills Nickal could pass over to Paul will no doubt be invaluable for the Cleveland native’s MMA debut, the highly touted UFC prospect believes he could also learn a thing or two in return.

“I’m super excited to train with him, not only to be able to help him out a little bit on the MMA/grappling side, but also to learn from him,” Nickal noted. “He’s had a ton of experience boxing, so it would be awesome to be able to get together and work together.”

Although Nickal is yet to step into the Octagon, he’s certainly made his presence known on MMA’s biggest stage.

The wrestling great secured his path to the promotion with a pair of victories on Dana White‘s Contender Series last year, during which he suggested he was already capable of beating now-former 185-pound king Israel Adesanya.

Having not had the chance to move closer to proving that in December due to injury, Nickal will look to make a splash on debut when he faces Jamie Pickett at UFC 285 next month.

Paul, meanwhile, has business to attend to in the ring before turning his attention to the PFL SmartCage. After two previous failed attempts at fighting, “The Problem Child” is set to finally collide with British pro Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on February 26.

How do you think Jake Paul will fare in his MMA debut should he have the wrestling support of the UFC’s Bo Nickal?

