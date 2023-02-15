Bo Nickal Wants To Take Sean O’Malley Route To Middleweight Title Shot

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal wants to a take similar route as Sean O’Malley when it comes to his world title aspirations.

Nickal will face Jamie Pickett in his long-awaited UFC debut at UFC 285 next month. He’ll make his first walk to the Octagon after back-to-back wins on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Nickal is one of the most highly-touted prospects in recent UFC history. A former NCAA wrestling national champion, he’s worked alongside some of the top fighters at American Top Team.

Nickal has lofty expectations for himself, and placed upon him, as he begins his UFC career in just a few weeks. He’s already broken down how he would fare against some of the best fighters in the world, including Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

But, Nickal isn’t in a rush to reach the pinnacle of UFC stardom.

Bo Nickal: I’m In No Rush For A UFC Title Shot

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Nickal explained why he prefers a slow and steady pace to a shot at UFC gold.

“I’m not putting all my eggs in one basket,” Nickal said. “I’m definitely not in a rush. This is, for me, a goal of becoming the pound-for-pound No. 1. I’ll wait a couple of years to be a champion and get the belt, to achieve my goal of being the best fighter on the planet. The belt’s not the goal, being the best is the goal…not how fast I can get there.

“I don’t want to fight Robert Whittaker at 6-0,” Nickal continued. “I want to get ready and make sure I’ll take them out.”

Before earning a shot in the UFC, Nickal earned a win in Masvidal’s iKon FC 3 promotion. Just three fights into his career, Nickal wants to test himself and work his way up the middleweight ladder.

O’Malley went through a series of non-ranked opponents before his win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The result is a likely title shot next after a methodical route to the top.

Nickal feels he can compete against the best early in his MMA career, but he wants the chance to prove he can earn his place on the sport’s biggest stage.

