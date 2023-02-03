Boxer Liam Wilson Accuses Opponent Of Weigh-In Tampering

Australian boxer Liam Wilson is accusing his opponent Emanuel Navarrete of tipping the scales in his favor.

Wilson and Navarrete will square off for the WBO featherweight title on Friday in Arizona. Both fighters have just one loss each in their respective careers and the matchup is expected to be action-packed.

The high stakes of the fight have created bad blood between Wilson and Navarrete. Just hours before their fight, both fighters weighed in, although not without controversy.

Wilson made weight without issue (126.3lbs) although Navarrete cut it close to the limit during the weigh-ins, hopping on the scales at 129.2lbs. An hour before Navarrete weighed in, Wilson weighed in at around 129lbs before cutting extra weight.

After Navarrete’s near weight miss, Wilson accused him of fixing the scales so that he could move forward with the fight.

Liam Wilson: Emanuel Navarrete Is A Cheater

“I believe they have realized he (Navarrete) hasn’t made weight and they have tampered with the scales,” Wilson said after the weigh-ins. “100 percent they have done it. How can I lose four pounds in 20 minutes? I am a bit surprised (at his official weight) because I came in professionally, I came in ready. There is something wrong with the scales. I was underweight by four pounds. That’s not normal. I checked the scales 20 minutes before (official weigh-in) and I just made weight.

“So to come in and suddenly be four pounds under, something happened there.”

Wilson won the vacant WBO international super featherweight belt by defeating Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda last June. He’s won back-to-back fights after suffering his first professional loss.

Navarrete has recently won over Eduardo Baez, Joet Gonzalez, and Christopher Diaz. He doesn’t have a history of weight-cutting issues ahead of the Wilson fight.

As of this writing, there’s no evidence that Navarrete cheated at the weigh-ins. But, the controversy has added extra intrigue to the Wilson fight on Friday.

All quotes from The Daily Telegraph