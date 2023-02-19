Brandon Moreno: Part Of Deiveson Figueiredo “Likes To Quit”

Brandon Moreno understands Deiveson Figueiredo about as well as anyone after sharing the cage with him on four occasions, and he has some thoughts on the mental fortitude the Brazilian showed during their fights.

The two flyweights finally closed the book on their rivalry at UFC 283 when Moreno claimed the title from Figueiredo via third-round TKO. There was some controversy around the fight’s ending due to the ringside doctor making the final call, but the eye injury the Brazilian suffered had quite clearly been caused by a legal punch from Moreno.

The win put the series between the two at 2-1-1 in favor of “The Assassin Baby”, and now the UFC’s flyweight division should finally be able to move on after the pair first met in December of 2020. Moreno appeared on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour the week after reclaiming the title, and the 29-year-old was asked to comment on Figueiredo’s approach during the fight.

“He don’t like the pressure,” Moreno began. “He doesn’t like to be walking back, or starting to be in a lot of transitions because he starts to get tired, he starts to get frustrated. And yeah man, it’s in some little point of his mind, of his heart, he likes to quit. I can see it. And I saw him before, especially the second fight against him. So the game plan wasn’t like ‘Oh, wrestle with him.’ Or do this with him. Nothing very specific. Just push the pace, put a lot of pressure on him, make him feel tired and then he will want to finish the fight at some point.”

Moreno Points To Figueiredo’s Body Language At UFC 283

Figueiredo carries a reputation as arguably the hardest hitter in the UFC’s flyweight division, but it’s Moreno who now has two finishes over “Deus da Guerra” while the Brazilian’s lone win came via decision.

Anything can happen in MMA, but even without the eye injury Moreno appeared to be firmly in control of the action through three rounds at UFC 283. Aside from a couple of brief submission attempts the Mexican had largely dominated both the striking and grappling, so Figueiredo would have needed to turn things around even if the doctor had allowed him to continue.

Moreno was obviously prepared for the fight to carry on and to pick up right where he’d left off, but the 29-year-old says he could also tell Figueiredo didn’t have much left to offer following the injury.

Moreno had largely controlled the fight at UFC 283 prior to the injury stoppage. (Zuffa LLC)

“I saw the replay with the doctor. I don’t wanna say he quit. But in his face, his body language looks like ‘Man, that’s it. I don’t have nothing more against him.’”

“The Assassin Baby” can now turn his attention to some of the flyweight contenders that have patiently waited for him and Figueiredo to conclude their series of fights. The 29-year-old already finished Kai Kara-France in a matchup for the interim flyweight title at UFC 277, but Alexandre Pantoja looks poised to challenge Moreno for the belt after previously besting him in 2018 and on Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter.

What do you make of Moreno’s comments regarding Figueiredo’s mental strength in difficult fights?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.