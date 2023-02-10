Brandon Moreno Shares Theory On Why Brazilian Fans Were Outraged At UFC 283

UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno recently offered his take on the fan indignation he received at UFC 283.

In the semi-main event slot, Moreno took on then-Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo for the fourth time.

A brutal strike to ‘Deus da Guerra’s eye led to a doctor stoppage win for ‘The Assassin Baby’.

Unsurprisingly, the crowd’s response to countryman Figueiredo’s frustrating loss was incredibly negative. A chuffed Moreno was unfazed by the crowd’s fury and simply pointed out that this is just a job he does to provide for his family. After jokingly referring to the audience as “perros,” Moreno had get out of the venue quickly as the incensed fans pelted him with bottles.

After having time to reflect on the fight, ‘The Assassin Baby’ has revealed he did not take the fan backlash personally.

“It Was Fun” – Brandon Moreno On UFC 283

‘The Assassin Baby’ believes that the sight of him dancing and having fun post-fight may have been the final straw for the Brazilian crowd. Moreno explained his take during a recent interview with Hablemos MMA. He likened it to similar fan antics in sports such as soccer.

“I was so happy, enjoying it, and dancing,” Moreno said. “Maybe that’s why they also got more upset, but it was fun. It was fun because as a Mexican, as a Latin American, I don’t excuse it and say it’s good. It was very disrespectful, but you see it in soccer, you see it in wrestling, how the people get fired up and throw stuff at you. Again, I’m not saying it’s good, but I don’t take it personally. I had a lot of fun.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

While it remains unconfirmed, Brandon Moreno is expected to defend the gold against Alexandre Pantoja next. Pantoja holds a win over ‘The Assassin Baby’ already and will look to repeat his success in order to reach champion status.

Do you agree with Brandon Moreno? Did his post-fight joy anger the Brazilian audience at UFC 283?