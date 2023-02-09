Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau Booked For UFC Kansas City, Twitter Reacts

A UFC flyweight showdown between contenders Brandon Royval and Matheus Nicolau has been added to UFC Kansas City on April 15th.

Royval returns after nearly a year away from fighting due to back-to-back fight cancelations last year. He was supposed to face Askar Askarov and Amir Albazi before injury issues and Askarov’s botched weight cut.

Before his hiatus, Royval won back-to-back fights over Matt Schnell and Rogério Bontorin. He’s currently listed as the No. 4 flyweight contender, just behind Kai Kara-France and Alexandre Pantoja.

Royval is hoping to move towards a rematch with Brandon Moreno after Moreno won his fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. In their first matchup, Royval suffered a shoulder injury near the end of the fight’s first round.

Nicolau has been on a roll since rejoining the UFC in 2021. In his second stint with the promotion, he’s won four straight UFC fights, including over Tim Elliott and Manel Kape.

Nicolau was a standout on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil Season 4 in 2015, picking up wins on the show over Reginaldo Vieira and Mateus Vasco.

MMA Twitter Weighs In On Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Royval/Nicolau matchup.

And the trend of Brandon Royval getting matched up with straight killers continues. Still a great match up though. https://t.co/WAbjgrGam8 — Hannah Rose (@mrsmmacasual) February 8, 2023

Plz plz plz MMAGods allow this to happen this time #UFCKC https://t.co/4icmPYGHR0 — Jim (@FukingCasuals) February 8, 2023

Really compelling matchup, voluminous pressure fighter vs low-output ring general who can crack. https://t.co/Ui8kbxqxVx — Cosmo Alexandre’s traps (@bridgeliver) February 8, 2023

I’ll always be excited for a Royval fight announcement https://t.co/zVVarw8CTO — BuffMMA (@Buff_MMA) February 8, 2023

The Royval/Nicolau winner will move one step closer to a potential flyweight title shot. The path has opened up after Figueiredo’s planned move to bantamweight following a loss to Moreno at UFC 283.

Royval vs. Nicolau figures to be a high-octane affair at UFC Kansas City. It is the promotion’s first event in Kansas City since a 2017 headliner between Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis.

In addition to the Royval/Nicolau booking, it was recently announced that Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen will headline UFC Kansas City.

What’s your reaction to the Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau booking?