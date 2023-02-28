Bruce Buffer Suggests Conor McGregor “Learned His Lesson” With Trash Talk

Bruce Buffer expects Conor McGregor to take a slightly new approach with his trash talk when he and Michael Chandler appear on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

“The Notorious” last won a fight in 2020 and hasn’t competed since he suffered a broken ankle in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor has remained a fixture in MMA headlines during his recovery process from that injury, and his long-awaited return was finally confirmed when it was announced that he and Chandler would be the head coaches for Season 31 of TUF.

The assumption is that the pair will fight each other following the conclusion of the show, which makes any interactions between the two all the more interesting to consider even without their matchup being formally scheduled yet.

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer recently noted on his show It’s Time that the Irishman will no doubt try to get into Chandler’s head, but he also thinks McGregor might take a different approach compared to his recent fights.

“He’s gonna pull chains and press buttons all night long,” Buffer said. “I think he’s gonna try. I think he might get – I don’t see [Chandler] getting rattled, although if he doesn’t rattle him it’ll rattle Conor a little bit…At this level of Conor’s career – this is my opinion – at this level of Conor’s career, his persona, his ability to rattle people, his ability to get underneath the skin of people that way Conor loves to get under. I think he’s learned his lesson from the past Poirier instance in the last fight, of not stepping over and shaming a family or saying things you should not say.”

Bruce Buffer Wonders If Conor McGregor May Get Emotional

McGregor’s outspoken personality helped establish him as massive star for the UFC, but there have been times during his career where the comments directed at opponents may have gone a bit too far.

Even though Buffer expects “The Notorious” to change his approach when interacting with Chandler, he does wonder how McGregor may react if doesn’t get the desired response from the 36-year-old.

McGregor’s skills on the microphone helped establish him as star in the UFC. (Zuffa LLC)

“So he’s gonna go into a different form, like a more intelligent, thought out, ‘How do I rattle Michael Chandler?’ The question is, when Michael Chandler doesn’t get rattled is Conor gonna step back to another direction? Or is it gonna really bug him? We’re gonna see. Conor’s a very cool cat on his own, but he can be very emotional. So we’ll see what happens.”

The 34-year-old previously coached Season 22 of TUF, which took place shortly after he had knocked out José Aldo to become the UFC’s featherweight champion. That was arguably at the peak of McGregor’s stardom, and there’s been some speculation among fans that the UFC hope this coaching opportunity will be a chance for the Irishman to get some good exposure ahead of his presumed matchup with Chandler.

What do you make of Buffer’s comments about how McGregor might approach interactions with Chandler?

