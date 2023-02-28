Bruce Buffer: UFC 284 Was A “Dominating Loss” For Alexander Volkanovski

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer has suggested a unique way to describe Alexander Volkanovski’s performance against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

The highly-anticipated champion-versus-champion matchup was set up immediately after the conclusion of UFC 280, which saw Islam Makhachev claim the promotion’s lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira. Volkanovski was in attendance for that fight in Abu Dhabi, and the featherweight title holder was more than happy to enter the cage and formally accept a fight with Makhachev.

The two fighters met in the main event of UFC 284, which took place in Volkanovski’s native Australia. The fantastic battle saw both men tested more significantly than at any previous point in their careers, and Makhachev ended up defending his title with a hard-fought unanimous decision win.

“The Great” came up short but gave a fantastic account of himself against the larger fighter, and his success late in the fight even resulted in some spectators scoring the bout in his favor.

Buffer Complimentary Of Volkanovski After Loss

One of the more notable individuals to score the fight for Volkanovski was apparently Buffer, who recently discussed the Australian’s performance on his show It’s Time.

“You’ve gotta give this young man, this warrior so much credit,” Buffer said. “Going up in weight to fight, you know – it’s just amazing, I give him so much credit…I was on the fence. I was like 3 to 2 Volkanovski. I wouldn’t have been upset announcing it either way.”

Volkanovski openly questioned the scoring of the fight and called for a rematch with Makhachev after watching it himself, and Buffer’s way of describing the performance speaks to the significant success that the Australian had against the lightweight champion.

“I’m gonna create a term here, tell me if you agree with it. It was a dominating loss.”

“The Great” might be eyeing an immediate rematch with Makhachev, but he already has a challenger ready and waiting in the featherweight division. The co-main event of UFC 284 crowned an interim featherweight champion when Yair Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett, but “El Pantera” has already been told by Volkanovski that he should defend his new title.

