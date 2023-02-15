Bryce Meredith, Three-Time NCAA All-American, Signs With Bellator

Former Wyoming wrestling star Bryce Meredith has signed with Bellator and will make his promotional debut next month.

Meredith, who is 3-0 in his career in the cage, will face Brandon Carrillo on March 31st. He last fought at LFA 141 last September, earning a first-round submission over Nathan Fought.

While Meredith is known for his wrestling accolades, he’s also shown off impressive striking this early in his career. Two of his wins have come via TKO, including over Jay Viola last April at LFA 128.

Meredith will make his Bellator debut at Bellator 293 in the first fight of his multi-bout deal. The card will be headlined by heavyweights Marcelo Golm and Daniel James.

Meredith is the latest in a series of impressive MMA prospects from extensive college wrestling backgrounds. Bo Nickal, a former national champion at Penn State, is considered a top-tier prospect and will make his UFC debut at UFC 285.

Meredith is also the second former Wyoming wrestling standout to join Bellator. His former college teammate, Archie Colgan, is unbeaten in his Bellator tenure.

During his time wrestling at Wyoming, Meredith earned All-American honors three times, and the 2018 Big-12 Conference championship. He decided to transition full-time to MMA with his debut in May 2021.

A win at Bellator 293 could go a long way in determining how quickly Meredith will climb the ranks in the sport.

