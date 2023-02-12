Bryce Mitchell’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell will look to avenge his first professional loss against Jonathan Pearce on May 6th.

News of the Mitchell/Pearce booking was reported by Instagram user BRKRZ and later confirmed by MMA Junkie.

Mitchell returns after briefly hinting at retirement following a loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. Before the defeat, he had won his first 15 professional fights, including six straight in the UFC.

Mitchell earned a shot in the UFC following an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter. Despite falling shot of the season’s title, he went on to defeat Tyler Diamond by majority decision in the finale to solidify a spot on the roster.

Mitchell’s most recent victories have come against Edson Barboza, Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce Set For May 6th Event

Mitchell will face a tough test in the streaking Pearce, who has won five straight. He most recently outpointed Darren Elkins at UFC Orlando to move up the divisional ladder.

After up-and-down stints in Bellator and APEX Fights, Pearce has made the most of his opportunity in the UFC. He earned a shot following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2019.

A venue and location for the May 6th event have yet to be announced. It’s also reported to be the date for UFC 288, although nothing has been officially announced by the promotion.

A lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush could also be targeted for the May 6th card.

What’s your reaction to the Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce booking?