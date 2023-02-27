Watch: Cain Velasquez Returns To American Kickboxing Academy, Coaches Usman Nurmagomedov

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was recently seen back at the American Kickboxing Academy following his release from prison.

Velasquez, widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever compete in his weight class, spent the majority of 2022 behind bars after he was arrested and charged with attempted, premeditated murder.

The 40-year-old Californian is accused of pursuing and shooting at a car that contained an individual who allegedly sexually molested Velasquez’s four-year-old son at a daycare. Velasquez’s arrest came after he allegedly opened fire and struck the man’s stepfather, who was also present in the vehicle.

After eight months in a Santa Clara County facility, a period that included multiple failed attempts to secure a release, Velasquez was finally granted bail last November.

"Thank you to everybody who had my support. I love all of you. Just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things and just make something positive of this terrible situation." – Cain Velasquez 🙏 (via @kron4news) pic.twitter.com/DAv2HvAgXo — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 9, 2022

Velasquez is still facing potentially 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge, as well as a further nine counts resulting from the alleged chase last February. But while he awaits his legal fate, the former UFC champion is back doing what he loves.

Velasquez Offers Guidance At AKA Following Prison Stint: “I’m Home”

In a recent YouTube video uploaded by American Kickboxing Academy coach and founder Javier Mendez, Velasquez can be seen returning to the San Jose-based MMA gym. The former UFC star is filmed entering the facility, with Mendez joking about his lengthy absence.

“Hey, you just can’t walk past me without saying anything,” Mendez said. “Who are you? What are you doing here? I don’t recognize you.”

Velasquez responded by noting he’s right where he needs to be.

“I’m home. What are you doing? You’re the stranger.”

Velasquez can later be seen sparring and grappling on the mats before passing on his knowledge to the next generation of mixed martial artists.

That group includes Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov, who is filmed getting some one to one coaching from the heavyweight legend. The Dagestani, who is a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, won the gold last November by outpointing Patricky Pitbull.

In addition to his AKA return, Velasquez has been enjoying other passions since his release from prison, including in the world of professional wrestling.

The former UFC champ, who’s appeared under the WWE banner, made his first professional appearance since being charged with attempted murder at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event last December.

What have you made of Cain Velasquez’s time in jail and ongoing legal situation?