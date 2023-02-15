UFC Flyweight Suspended For Two Years Following Failed Drugs Test

UFC flyweight Carlos Mota has been handed a two-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission owing to a failed drugs test in 2022.

Mota (8-2) made his name competing under the banners of Shooto Brasil and LFA. In the latter, “Tizil” became 125-pound champion with a victory over Rizvan Abuev at LFA 140 last August.

A few months later, Mota was answering the call for a short-notice opportunity inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 63, a card that was headlined by Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen’s featherweight clash.

Now, however, the Brazilian finds himself with a lengthy competition ban courtesy of a drugs test submitted at around the time of his UFC debut.

News that Mota had tested positive for meldonium, a hormone and metabolic modulator that is prohibited at all times for fighters both in and out of competition, emerged last month. The NSAC had already temporarily suspended him in December.

Now, the commission has concluded its disciplinary process. Per MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, Mota has been slapped with a two-year suspension, in addition to a $2,848.25 fine. With the ruling, the Brazilian flyweight will be eligible to return to competition on October 29, 2024.

UFC flyweight Carlos Mota has been suspended two years by the NSAC and fined $2,848.25 after he tested positive for Meldonium. He can return to competition Oct. 29, 2024. Story headed to @mmajunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) February 15, 2023

Mota’s Infraction Stems From Unsuccessful UFC Debut

Prior to his UFC appearance, Mota had built a reputation as an always entertaining fighter, with his two-fight win streak leading into his sole Octagon walk comprising two first-round knockouts.

But against Cody Durden, who the Brazilian accepted to fight on just four days’ notice following the withdrawal of countryman Kleydson Rodrigues, “Tizil” was unable to extend his professional win streak.

After a strong and controlling display from the American across three rounds, Mota was handed a unanimous decision defeat. While he vowed to put in a better performance with a full camp, Mota won’t get that opportunity until the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Prior to his official suspension being revealed, Mota appeared to comment on his punishment and forced layoff on social media.

“What’s worth owning is worth waiting for,” Mota wrote.

O que vale a pena possuir, vale a pena esperar 🙏🏆❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/utrPjbtjvu — Carlos mota tizil (@mota_tizil) February 14, 2023

