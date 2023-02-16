Casey O’Neill Agrees To New Deal With The UFC

UFC flyweight contender Casey O’Neill has signed a new contract with the promotion ahead of her Octagon return at UFC 286.

O’Neill will face Jennifer Maia in her 2023 return at UFC 286 in London. She’s returning to the Octagon after tearing her ACL last year, with her previous fight coming almost exactly one year ago.

O’Neill has signed a new, multi-fight contract, as she announced on social media on Thursday.

Casey O’Neill Inks New UFC Deal Ahead Of Return

In a recent Instagram post, O’Neill made the announcement regarding her UFC future.

“New deal. 6 more fights with the best promotion in the world,” O’Neill posted. “Still just the beginning, I love this job & all of you.”

O’Neill is unbeaten through nine fights in her professional MMA career. After a successful stint in Eternal MMA, She made her UFC debut in Feb. 2021, earning a second-round finish over Shana Dobson.

O’Neill has gone on to pick up wins over the likes of UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi, and Antonina Shevchenko. She’s finished three of her four UFC wins, with the lone fight going the distance being Modafferi at UFC 271.

O’Neill was supposed to face Jessica Eye at UFC 276 last July before her ACL injury. Eye went on to fight Maycee Barber, losing via unanimous decision and retiring.

As of this writing, O’Neill sits at No. 11 in the latest women’s flyweight rankings. A win over a former title challenger like Maia could go a long way in potentially earning herself a title shot.

Is Casey O’Neill a future UFC champion?