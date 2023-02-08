Chael P. Sonnen Names His MMA GOAT

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight contender Chael Sonnen recently shed some light on who he believes is the GOAT.

At Bellator 290 over the weekend, longtime MMA headliner Fedor Emelianenko made his last walk to the cage. Opposite him was Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader. ‘The Last Emperor’ lasted a bit longer this time than he did in his first encounter with Bader but still ate defeat early on.

Due to a grim series of punches, Emelianenko fell via TKO at 2:30 in the first round. The bout was confirmed in advanced to be the Russian star’s final outing. While the result wasn’t ideal, the praise and respect Emelianenko was shown post-fight for his incredible career that lasted over 20 years.

Images: Bellator MMA

For Chael Sonnen, Emelianenko’s illustrious, main-event laden career is unparalleled.

Chael Sonnen Compares Fedor Emelianenko To Jon Jones

According to ‘The American Gangster’ on a recent YouTube video, Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Sonnen was also quick to emphasize ‘The Last Emperor’s consistent status as a main event attraction everywhere he’s gone. Jon Jones, another fighter many consider to be the GOAT, simply cannot measure up according to Sonnen.

“Fedor is the GOAT for the same reasons that Jon Jones is not,” Sonnen said. “The GOAT isn’t just about how many championships you’ve won, it isn’t just about what your record is, it isn’t just about main events or how much money you brought in. Now the mere fact that Fedor is has never done anything but main events truly is amazing. That is far more amazing than anything else. That he could only be the star, including on his last night ever.

Sonnen went on to give a surprisingly blunt explanation as to why he puts ‘The Last Emperor’ ahead of ‘Bones’ on the GOAT ladder. Despite Jones’ many accolades, Sonnen simply doesn’t like him personally. ‘The Bad Guy’ then claimed that GOAT conversations are nearly always popularity contests.

“I’m not being my typical d**k of a self and taking a shot at Jon Jones here… Jon is the finest talent, Jon is the most unique, Jon has got the resume… So why wouldn’t I say Jon Jones is the greatest? For the same reason that you guys don’t, because you don’t like him… When you are having greatest of all time conversations, you are for sure having a popularity contest.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s provocative take?