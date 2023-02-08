Chael P. Sonnen Names His MMA GOAT

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight contender Chael Sonnen recently shed some light on who he believes is the GOAT.
At Bellator 290 over the weekend, longtime MMA headliner Fedor Emelianenko made his last walk to the cage. Opposite him was Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader. ‘The Last Emperor’ lasted a bit longer this time than he did in his first encounter with Bader but still ate defeat early on.
Due to a grim series of punches, Emelianenko fell via TKO at 2:30 in the first round. The bout was confirmed in advanced to be the Russian star’s final outing. While the result wasn’t ideal, the praise and respect Emelianenko was shown post-fight for his incredible career that lasted over 20 years.
For Chael Sonnen, Emelianenko’s illustrious, main-event laden career is unparalleled.
Chael Sonnen Compares Fedor Emelianenko To Jon Jones
According to ‘The American Gangster’ on a recent YouTube video, Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Sonnen was also quick to emphasize ‘The Last Emperor’s consistent status as a main event attraction everywhere he’s gone. Jon Jones, another fighter many consider to be the GOAT, simply cannot measure up according to Sonnen.
Sonnen went on to give a surprisingly blunt explanation as to why he puts ‘The Last Emperor’ ahead of ‘Bones’ on the GOAT ladder. Despite Jones’ many accolades, Sonnen simply doesn’t like him personally. ‘The Bad Guy’ then claimed that GOAT conversations are nearly always popularity contests.
Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s provocative take?