Chael Sonnen Gives His Take On Dan Hooker’s Accusation Against Islam Makhachev

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has given his take on the recent accusation leveled at Islam Makhachev by his fellow lightweight Dan Hooker.

This past weekend, Makhachev added a first successful defense to his reign at 155 pounds by moving past a stiff challenge from below.

Despite what was widely expected to be an insurmountable size and grappling advantage on the side of the defending champion, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski didn’t make it easy for Makhachev inside Perth’s RAC Arena.

In the aftermath of the memorable champion vs. champion showdown, though, talk has quickly turned to an unsavory topic. On Monday, Volkanovski’s City Kickboxing teammate Hooker made a serious allegation, accusing the Dagestani of utilizing an IV prior to fight night.

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

With terms like “cheating dog,” Hooker left little room for interpretation or doubt about the claim, which has become a much-discussed topic since its emergence.

The latest to give their view on the matter is Sonnen, who finds it difficult to picture Makhachev committing the crime he’s accused of in the way that Hooker has suggested.

Sonnen: Hooker’s Claim Against Makhachev Is “A Lot To Believe”

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen reacted to the serious allegation made against the recently victorious UFC lightweight champion, which as of now is yet to be backed up with evidence by Hooker.

In his initial tweet, “The Hangman” claimed that Islam Makhachev hired a nurse in Australia to administer the IV, which is prohibited by USADA barring a limited list of extenuating circumstances.

But for Sonnen, who noted his own use of IVs in the past, the notion that Makhachev attempted to cheat Australia’s own Volkanovski with the use of an Australian nurse is tough to find truthful.

“If I was to guess, that did not happen, and you’re talking to a cheater guys,” Sonnen said. “I can’t think of an administration or a jurisdiction that I have ever been under that I didn’t violate… But I brought my own IV. I wasn’t gonna go to a hospital, I wasn’t gonna go check in, and I wasn’t going to bring somebody to my room that later could have a Twitter handle and wants to get in the good graces of Dan Hooker and company. So, I brought my own guy.

“I don’t imagine that Islam, who doesn’t seem like a twisted person, but if he’s going to be in this case, he knows that he’s in violation. It’s worth it to him. Whatever he needs, it’s worth it to him,” Sonnen continued. “And then he’s just gonna bring in some random stranger and not have them sign anything? … You’re telling me that a nurse walked into that room… as we cheated the guy in a main event, in the biggest fight in the history of Perth? It’s a lot to believe.”

With that in mind, Sonnen provided his assessment of the information Hooker has received, suggesting that it likely derived from an individual looking to boost their stock among the likes of “The Hangman.”

“I feel very confident in telling you (that) said nurse is never gonna come out. I also feel confident in telling you, whoever got this information to Dan Hooker is a nut-rider trying to gain favor. That’s what I think,” Sonnen concluded.

While Makhachev has remained silent regarding Hooker’s claim, his manager has vehemently refuted them. On Twitter, Rizvan Magomedov claimed that the New Zealander is spreading lies out of ‘jealousy’.

Jealous losers speeding lies, eventually this is all you can do — Rizvan Magomedov (@Rizvan_RM) February 14, 2023

