Chael Sonnen Didn’t Like Seeing Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier Make Up

Chael Sonnen seemingly didn’t enjoy seeing Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier make up on social media ahead of the former’s return to action next month.

Jones and Cormier, two former champions at light heavyweight, built one of the most notable and discussed feuds in the sport a number of years ago. The pair met inside the Octagon twice in 2015 and 2017, and while “Bones” emerged victorious on both occasions, his second win was overturned to a no contest following a failed drugs test.

But it was outside the cage where the two became legitimate enemies, with their most memorable clash coming at a press conference in August 2014. The duo’s animosity boiled over into an on-stage brawl, resulting in fines and community service for both.

But although the pair’s disdain for one another has still existed in the years since, they recently appeared to go someway towards concluding their rivalry on social media.

In all seriousness DC, I’m cool with you bro. I recognize the man you are, I wasn’t lying when I said those things in my post fight interview. Outside of us being fierce competitors I dig the way you represent yourself, the wrestling community, our community, and our sport — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 17, 2023

Among the compliments exchanged, Jones praised “DC” for how he represents himself and the sport, and even credited Cormier for ‘driving’ him to be a better competitor during their two-fight series.

The interaction came just weeks ahead of Jones’ return to action, and the timing has been questioned by one of the former two-time light heavyweight king’s former opponents.

Sonnen Questions Jones For “Insincerely” Squashing Cormier Feud

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen reacted to the words between Jones and Cormier, which began when “Bones” noted that he has no issue with his longtime rival calling his comeback fight on March 4.

After a lengthy layoff, Jones will return to headline UFC 285 early next month. There, he’ll battle former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight gold. But according to “The American Gangster,” Jones’ decision to eliminate his feud with Cormier from the pre-fight discussion serves as a dampener.

“Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, one of the great rivalries… (They’ve) decided apparently that they’re gonna make up,” Sonnen said. “I don’t know that I would ever root for somebody not to make up… but I gotta tell you, I didn’t want them to make up. I like that rivalry… It got a little comme ci comme ça. I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t really like the make-up.

“Jon Jones has been very open… (Saying he’s) going up to heavyweight to make more money. ‘I think I can draw better at heavyweight.’ … (He’s) a heel who can’t take the boos,” Sonnen added. “Since he made the announcement that he’s gonna have to do more to draw, he was targeted for Francis (Ngannou), he was rumored to have side-stepped Stipe (Miocic), he’s found himself lock-stepped with a 1-1 out of his last two kickboxer named Ciryl, and he missed the only opportunity he had to take a shot at the announcer, who happens to be one of his former biggest rivals.”

Sonnen went on to recall his hosting of a press conference for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s match against Anderson Silva. The former UFC star claimed that the event attracted eyeballs partially due to his former feud with “The Spider.”

With that in mind, Sonnen suggested that Jones has sacrificed one of the more intriguing parts of his return in order to prevent disparaging remarks about him during the broadcast come fight night.

“Do you wanna know what was a really well-publicized press conference? … Jake Paul and Anderson Silva,” Sonnen said. “You know who hosted that? Me… It (didn’t do well) because I was a great host… it’s because I have heat with one of the participants and people wanted to tune in to see what would happen.

“From Jon’s perspective… We didn’t get the fight we anticipated, that we waited three years for. We didn’t get the next fight that we thought would happen… And now, (you) wanna make nice with the announcer?” Sonnen continued. “What bothers me is, why? There’s obviously no sincerity in it… The fighter is so worried that in less than a month, a commentator might say something shrewd about him, that he would like to get in front of it to make sure that never gets said… The one little piece that we could have found interesting, the little bit of back and forth between announcer and fighter, they insincerely squashed it three weeks before.”

