Chael Sonnen Reveals the “Most Dynamic Fighter” He’s Ever Seen

Former UFC Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Championship challenger Chael Sonnen recently praised a featherweight contender.

UFC 284 takes place tonight. The event has major implications for the featherweight division. In the main event, Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will challenge Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight Championship. Should ‘The Great’ win, it’s unclear if he will move up to lightweight permanently or not.

In the co-main event, No.2-ranked featherweight Yair Rodríguez will clash with the No.5-ranked Josh Emmett for the Interim Featherweight Championship.

Images: Chael Sonnen on YouTube & @ufc on Twitter

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his prediction for the Rodriguez vs. Emmett clash. ‘The Bad Guy’ was also highly critical of both men’s fight-promoting capabilities. Regardless, Sonnen had high praise for ‘El Pantera’s fighting skills.

Chael Sonnen Praises “Truly Unbelievable” Yair Rodríguez

‘The American Gangster’ cited Rodríguez’s November 2018 win over Chan Sung Jung as a key example of his elite-level talent. In particular, Sonnen recalled being impressed by ‘El Pantera’s timing in the closing seconds of the fifth round.

“Yair Rodríguez, remember that fight with the Zombie? When he ducks down, lifts an elbow, and knocks him out at four minutes and 59 seconds? I mean, that’s truly unbelievable… Yair Rodríguez would go down as the most dynamic guy that I have ever seen, and I watched all of Demetrious Johnson’s fights. I have Demetrious at number two.

“In terms of sheer creativity in what he’s going to do and the video game-esque techniques that he’s gonna do that are gonna stump the announce team from telling the audience because the announce team has never seen it before, I put Yair Rodríguez at number one.”

Putting Rodríguez above a living legend like Demetrious Johnson is incredibly high praise. Against a power puncher like Josh Emmett, though, ‘El Pantera’ will have to be doubly cautious when looking to set up a knockout shot.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take on Yair Rodríguez?