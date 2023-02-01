Chael Sonnen Names The “Most Underrated Fighter Of All Time”

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes one current champion sits as the “most underrated fighter of all time.”

When the term ‘underrated’ comes up, many automatically look at those who don’t receive the fanfare, spotlight, and position in the promotion that their fighting skills deserve. But in the mind of Sonnen, a former contender at middleweight and light heavyweight, the term applies at its most extreme in the case of the UFC’s pound-for-pound king.

“Is Alex Volkanovski the most underrated fighter of all time? Now, why does that frustrate me? Because my answer is yes,” Sonnen said during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

While Sonnen acknowledged that many would push back on his claim owing to Volkanovski’s champion status and place on the P4P throne, which he’s achieved through a 12-0 UFC record, he pointed to another set of numbers that tell the tale — betting odds.

“(You might say), ‘Chael, he’s rated number one. They have him number one in the world. How can you be number one and underrated?’ … Let me give you some other numbers,” Sonnen asserted. “3/1. That’s how big of an underdog Volkanovski was (for UFC 284) seven days ago… Those numbers don’t lie.

“How do you get those numbers? Yes, somebody sets a line… Then the money comes in. The line then gets adjusted. It sets itself. It sets itself with your guys’ money, which is also a number,” Sonnen continued. “Are you telling me that 155 pounds is more superior to 145? And by the way, it’s not even a question? Oh, and by the way, 3/1? Really? That’s a surprise, because just before Islam (Makhachev) fought his last fight, people said he didn’t belong in there.”

Volkanovski Will Look To Prove Sonnen Right At UFC 284

Currently, Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up to challenge for a place in a limited and historical group. At UFC 284 next weekend, the Australian will look to achieve champ-champ status by dethroning lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Despite recording three victories over Max Holloway and defending the featherweight gold four times, contributing to an active 22-fight win streak, Volkanovski has noted the level of doubt many have ahead of the Perth-held event.

Per DraftKings, the Aussie titleholder currently sits as a +320 underdog, compared to the Dagestani’s -390 line. Since the lopsided odds emerged, Volkanovski has repeatedly promised to cause an upset inside the RAC Arena.

In proving the odds wrong, he’ll certainly back up Sonnen’s suggestion that he’s the most underrated fighter of all time, and likely put an end to any doubts about his capabilities.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Is Alexander Volkanovski the most underrated fighter of all time?

