Chael Sonnen Questions What ‘Scares’ Jon Jones About Ciryl Gane

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has reacted to Jon Jones’ apparent motivation to return, questioning whether Ciryl Gane fits the bill as his opponent.

At next weekend’s pay-per-view, Jones will step back into the Octagon for the first time in over three years. In his last outing, “Bones” successfully defended the light heavyweight title for the third time in his second reign, outpointing Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Now, Jones will make the walk with a new and rejuvenated motivation — championship glory in a second weight class.

Recently, Jones opened up on his decision to move up to heavyweight, a division in which he’ll make his debut against Gane in the UFC 285 main event.

“Bones” claimed that he no longer ‘feared’ any challenge at 205 pounds. With that, the Rochester native noted his desire to be nervous and afraid again heading into his fights, something he thinks he can get at heavyweight.

But one of his former opponents has questioned whether that will really be the case come March 4.

Sonnen Reacts To Jones’ Search For Fear: ‘Is Gane Your Guy?’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen reacted to Jon Jones’ latest remarks regarding his long-awaited return to competition.

While many have branded Gane, a former interim titleholder and the current #1-ranked contender in the division, the stiffest test for Jones in the division owing to his elusive and technical striking style, Sonnen seemingly isn’t so sure.

In fact, “The American Gangster” pointed to the Frenchman’s 2022 form and comments about Jones’ pedigree when asking if a date in the cage with “Bon Gamin” instills any fear at all.

“(Jones) comes out and he does an interview, and he says, ‘I wasn’t scared.’ Talking about being at 205 pounds, ‘I wasn’t scared anymore. I quit watching tape on these guys. I quit staying up late at night worrying about these guys,'” Sonnen said. “He said, ‘I wanted to go up to heavyweight where I can get that fear back.’

“There could have been a glimpse of truth in that… I guess he’s scared of Ciryl Gane? Am I supposed to interpret that? You’re scared of Ciryl? Ciryl Gane, who’s 1-1 in his last two, and called you the GOAT, and basically was drooling when asked about you? You’re scared of him?” Sonnen continued. “What part? What is it that you’ve seen Ciryl Gane do that you haven’t seen other opponents do? What part is fearful?”

Interestingly, Jones has also gone someway towards dismissing Gane’s threat.

When asked by a fan on social media whether “Bon Gamin” will mark the best striker that he’s faced, “Bones” named a number of other past opponents he’d place ahead of the French former Muay Thai practitioner.

No I don’t, Thiago Santos, Lyoto Machida the list goes on. I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match. https://t.co/uuMBRDu4QL — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

What do you make of Chael Sonnen’s take on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane?

