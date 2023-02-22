Chael Sonnen Reacts To Retirement Wish From Islam Makhachev’s Mother

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has reacted after reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev revealed that his mother has called for him to retire.

Currently, Makhachev occupies the throne at 155 pounds and boasts one successful defense on his record. After steamrolling through Charles Oliveira last October to win the gold, the Dagestani headed to enemy territory earlier this month to answer Alexander Volkanovski’s pleads for a chance at champ-champ status.

After a close and competitive five-round contest, Makhachev emerged from UFC 284 in Perth with the belt still in his possession. In doing so, he became the owner of the longest active win streak in the UFC and moved to within two title retentions of equalling the reign of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Throughout Makhachev’s rise to the top and since the beginning of his lightweight rule, comparisons between the champ and former divisional king Khabib have been frequent. But beyond their exploits inside the cage, it appears that Makhachev may follow in the retired Russian’s footsteps in a different way.

Recently, Makhachev revealed that his mother hopes to see him hang up his gloves now that he’s champion. The situation is reminiscent of Khabib’s career conclusion, with “The Eagle” respecting his mother’s wishes and calling time on his Octagon tenure post-UFC 254 in 2020.

Since Makhachev’s remarks, many in the MMA community have assessed what it could mean for the lightweight king’s future. According to Sonnen, there might not be much of one inside the cage.

Sonnen: “We’re Going To Lose Makhachev”

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former middleweight and light heavyweight contender Sonnen gave his take on Makhachev’s revelation.

Having seen every excuse in the book when it comes to fighters looking to avoid stepping in the cage, “The American Gangster” insisted that a request from an athlete’s mother is certainly not an example of one.

“Islam’s mom has made a statement to Islam, which is, ‘You’re champion, I would like you to retire now.’ … Should we be worried about this?” Sonnen said. “I hear so many excuses all the time why somebody doesn’t want to fight… This is different. This is mom… Who amongst us doesn’t believe that we should listen to our mom?

“It’s a hard one guys… In sales, salesmen are ready for everything… whatever it is they (client) say… except one thing. The only retort that a salesman does not have a response to is when the prospective client says to him, ‘I need to go pray on it.’ As soon as that guy bring God into this thing, there is no retort,” Sonnen continued. “This might be the ‘I need to pray on it’ moment of MMA. ‘My Mom said.’ It’s a very interesting point coming from a culture where we know how respectful they are of their parents.”

With that in mind, Sonnen assessed whether the situation could lead to Makhachev making a swift departure from the sport. And while not certain, the former title challenger appeared confident that the Octagon will soon lose Makhachev.

“Islam didn’t tell her no… It’s a tough spot. It’s not one where I’m in a position right now where I’m coming out and telling you that we’re about to lose Islam (and) Islam’s about to be done. But, with a certain degree of success, I feel pretty confident that we’re gonna lose Islam and Islam’s done,” Sonnen stated.

Nevertheless, it seems that Makhachev is committed to at least one more defense of the lightweight title. This week, he took to Twitter to enquire about who will next share the Octagon with him in pursuit of the 155-pound gold.

